Jimmy Takter to Jug Wall of Fame

Jimmy Taker to be inducted into the Little Brown Jug Wall of Fame

Triple Hall of Fame trainer, Jimmy Takter, has been selected as the 35th Little Brown Jug Wall of Fame Honoree by the Delaware County Fair.

Takter, 58, won the 2006 Little Brown Jug with Mr Feelgood and the 2008 Jugette with Good News Lady. On the trotting side, he won six Buckette titles, three Standardbred's and two Old Oaken Buckets.

He trained four USHWA 'Horses of the Year" - Always B Miki (2016); Moni Maker (1999 & 1998) and Malabar Man (1997) - and was named the United States Harness Writers' Glen Garnsey Trainer of the Year Award six times.

He is a member of the United States Harness Racing Hall of Fame (2012), the Canadian Horse Racing Hall of Fame (2019) and the Hall of Fame at the Nordic Trot Museum (2019) in his native Sweden.

Takter retired from training at the end of 2018. He is credited with 9,972 starts, 2,157 wins and earnings of $130,132,900. It should be noted that the United States Trotting Association started keeping trainer records in 1991.

Takter will be presented the Wall of Fame jacket and wall plaque during the 2019 Little Brown Jug week (September 15-19).