Jive Dancing A wins feature nailbiter

Jive Dancing A split through traffic late and reached up in the final meters to win the conditioned harness racing feature pace and head an Aussie top three at Yonkers Raceway on Thursday

Reinsman Daniel Dube , capitalizing on his rail positioning, called on Jive Dancing A for early speed and acquired the pocket entering the first turn. Lucky Artist A (Scott Zeron) left quickest and briefly attained the top spot. Dube pulled his mare out immediately to take the lead, but Imprincessgemma A (George Brennan) followed them into the two-path and struck the front just past the quarter mile in :27.2.

Jive Dancing A remained second through the half in :56.2 and three-quarters in 1:24.1, but she was boxed in by the first-over Stowaway Hanover (Brent Holland) as they turned for home. The latter depleted her stamina and backed up in time for Jive Dancing A to pull out and streak past Imprincessgemma A for a 1:53.3 victory.

Imprincessgemma A had her heart broken, finished second by a nose. Waltzwithsierra A (Jordan Stratton) finished third and completed an Australian triactor. Horses with roots Down Under comprised the top five of the eight-deep field - Golden Quest N (Jason Bartlett) was fourth, and Lucky Artist A finished fifth. The winner was a mild upset - she paid $14.60.

JIVE DANCING A REPLAY

Jive Dancing A is a 25-time winner from 95 lifetime starts and has earned $170,517 lifetime. She is owned and trained by Gilberto Garcia-Herrera of Columbus, who bought her in April. The seven-year-old Rock N Roll Heaven mare moved to North America in July 2019. She made her first U.S. start on Aug. 9, 2019.

Also on the card, Tony Ciuffetelli captured the ninth leg, second division of the North American Amateur Drivers Association Spring Trot Series aboard a game Golden Kronos. Ciuffetelli placed his gelding third through a first quarter of :28, then pulled him first-up prior to the half in :58.1, grinded on the outside through three-quarters in 1:27.2, and vanquished leader Exarch (Tony Verruso) in the final eighth to win by a length and a half in 1:57. Exarch finished second, and Madhatter Blue Chip (Joe Lee) took show.

GOLDEN KRONOS REPLAY

Golden Kronos is a seven-year-old son of Chapter Seven with a record of 25-for-97 lifetime and just shy of $225,000 in earnings. Stanley Zombick Jr. trains for Michael Pozefsky of Saratoga Springs, William Pozefsky of Albany, and Myron Eckstein of Henderson.

George Brennan tripled on the evening. He won the third with E R Hilary (1:55.1), the fifth with Rockn Philly (1:55.2), and ninth with Tellitsassymae (1:52.3).

Yonkers Raceway will conclude its week of action with 10 races on Friday, May 14, which includes a $37,000 Open Trot. Those dashes will begin at 7:15 p.m. EDT.