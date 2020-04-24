Day At The Track

CEO - more Indictments predicted

06:27 AM 24 Apr 2020 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Harness Racing Alumni Show
Harness Racing Alumni Show
Jim Gagliano, the President and CEO of the Jockey Club, discusses the recent horse drugging indictments and the intricate investigations that led to them.
 
President & Chief Operating Officer
 

James L. Gagliano became president and chief operating officer of The Jockey Club, the breed registry for all Thoroughbred horses in North America, on January 1, 2010.

He had served as executive vice president and chief administrative officer for The Jockey Club since June 2005.

Prior to joining The Jockey Club’s management team, Gagliano served as executive vice president of Magna Entertainment Corporation’s Maryland racing operations, where he was responsible for the day-to-day operations of the Maryland Jockey Club. He also served as president, MEC OTB, and group vice president, MEC Northern Group.

Before that, Gagliano served as executive vice president and general manager of Greenwood Racing Inc. and worked in various roles during a 10-year stint with the New Jersey Sports and Exposition Authority.

James L. Gagliano

Since October 2010, he has served as vice chairman representing the Americas for the International Federation of Horseracing Authorities’ Executive Council. In January 2013, he was elected to the American Horse Council board of trustees for which he was elected vice chairman in June 2015 and chairman in 2018. In June 2016, he was named to the Humane Society of the United States National Horse Racing Advisory Council. In addition, he was elected to the Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance board of directors in December 2016.

Gagliano has a Bachelor of Arts degree in history from Providence College.

 
While signaling that there's lots more to come, he also talks about his overwhelming support of Jeff Gural, USADA and the Horseracing Integrity Act. - It's a 'must be listened to' broadcast...!!!
 

 
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Payments now due July 15 instead of May 15
24-Apr-2020 06:04 AM NZST
Empire Breeders Classic postponed
24-Apr-2020 06:04 AM NZST
Hambletonian Society Stake notes
23-Apr-2020 11:04 AM NZST
New federal legislation expected to pass
23-Apr-2020 08:04 AM NZST
Yearling nomination books now available
23-Apr-2020 08:04 AM NZST
Stakes updates from harness racing tracks
23-Apr-2020 08:04 AM NZST
Fourteen ready to leave, can you help?
23-Apr-2020 08:04 AM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News