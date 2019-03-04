Jodi on the road to recovery

Star Victorian harness racing reinswoman and trainer Jodi Quinlan is learning to be patient, as she continues on the road to recovery from a freak accident at Tabcorp Park Melton on Christmas Eve.

Quinlan, based at Parwan with partner Craig Demmler, was kicked in the side by a horse that took fright in the float parking area.

She suffered a lacerated kidney and three fractures to her spine, as well as other minor injuries.

“I thought I was doing just fine a while ago, so I got out there and helped with the feeds, then spent the next two days recovering in bed as a result,” Quinlan said.

“It just gets so frustrating at times, but I’m fully aware now that you can’t rush rehabilitation!

“Probably the most important thing is the doctors are happy with my progress.”

Quinlan said there was a great deal of scarring on her kidney which was “split” by the impact.

“That was the part that really scared the hell out of me and also caused substantial bleeding,” she said.

“The concern now is that if I happened to get a knock to the back or kidney, I’d be in big trouble. So that means nothing to do with horses at all at the moment.”

On a positive note, Quinlan said her doctors were surprised with how quickly her injuries were healing.

“I spent time in hospital recently where I had numerous tests and x-rays and they were thrilled with my recovery, especially the bad breaks in my back,” she said.

“The pain has improved heaps and I can slowly walk again – I love it that I can get up and just potter around.”

Quinlan said during the first few weeks of being home and under strict orders to rest she had an electric wheel chair to get about the property.

“I’ve been a bit of a handful for Craig and my mum (Cheryl), but without their care I probably wouldn’t be progressing much at all,” she said.

“Mum has had to be stern a few times and put the handbrake on with me.”

Quinlan said she had received overwhelming support from family, friends, industry participants and others.

“I was only speaking with (Ballarat trainer) Anton Golino recently and he stressed the importance of listening to the medical experts. Anton hurt his back very badly and knows first-hand all about rehab,” she said.

Although Quinlan is going through a tough patch, she’s certainly experienced some of the sport’s highs, with more than 2300 winners in a sparkling career over 28 years, including the 2004 Miracle Mile on Sokyola.

Jodi Quinlan driving Sokyola to victory

She’s obviously anxious to get back to helping around the stables and, ultimately, back to training, but said it was up to the doctors to make that call.

“I feel for Craig because I had over 20 in work when I got hurt, and he got lobbed with all of those on top of his own team,” she said.

“To be honest I haven’t thought much about when I might be okay to get back race driving. I haven’t ventured that far ahead, but I do know that it’s a fair way off.

“I’m not that stressed. I was finding it harder to get in the car and hit the road to drive to meetings anyway.

“I really believe that traveling for drives is behind me now. Don’t get me wrong, I enjoy it, but I think I’ll be sticking to meetings close to home.

“It’s thankfully only the first time I’ve been badly hurt off the racetrack, although I’ve been smashed up plenty of times in races.”

Quinlan said her talented trotter Illawong Armstrong, who went to the spelling paddock virtually “the same time I did when I got hurt”, was back in training.

“I’m looking forward to seeing him back after a well-earned rest. He’s such a talented horse, who could be anything if he wasn’t so rattle-headed!”

Illawong Armstrong has won 18 races from 67 starts for over $214,000 in stakes.

“It could well be much more if he just behaved,” Jodi said.

“His owners Dr Martin Hartnett and wife Kaye are lovely people and they enjoy seeing him go around.

“They are such fantastic stable clients and Martin has been terrific if ever I want to know something about my health problems.”

And while Quinlan, like most in the industry, is hoping there’s another good one just around the corner, she joked her next big decision was when to go on holidays to New Zealand.

“Natalie Rasmussen is a good friend and she’s been at me to take a break over there. I reckon it sounds just about ideal for the next step in my rehab!”

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura