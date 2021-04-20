Day At The Track

Jody Jamieson coming to drive in USA

06:10 AM 20 Apr 2021 NZST
Jody Jamieson, harness racing
Jody Jamieson is coming to drive at Tioga Downs
New Image Media Photo

Due to the shutdown of Ontario harness racing, one of the top Canadian harness driving stars, Jody Jamieson ,will spend his weekends at Tioga Downs this May.

Jamieson 44, has won over 8,000 races in his illustrious career. He captured the World Championship for Canada in 2001. In 2007 and 2009 he won the Obrien Award as Canada's driver of the year. He also won the North American dash crown with 796 wins in 2009.

Jamieson will get to trade blows with Hall of Famer Wally Hennessey. Hennessey is the two-time defending Tioga Downs dash champion. Tioga fans will get the opportunity to witness two of the all-time greats of the sport go at it.

Tioga Downs opens for the 2021 season on May 1st.

For more information go to www.tiogadowns.com.

by John Horne, for Tioga Downs

