Jody Jamieson notches 8,000th win

MILTON, ON - December 13, 2019 - Harness racing driver Jody Jamieson became the newest member of the 8,000 win club on Friday evening at Woodbine Mohawk Park.

The two-time World Driving Champion entered the weekend opener just a win shy of 8,000 for his career and found the winner's circle in the evening's fourth race with sophomore pacing filly Highmoon Sunshine ($11.20) for trainer Isabelle Darveau.

Jamieson, 43, has enjoyed tremendous success during his racing career, having won prestigious events such as the Pepsi North America (twice), Maple Leaf Trot (twice) and Little Brown Jug.

The Moffat, Ontario resident made his debut in 1994 and is currently on pace to post his 16th consecutive $4 million-plus season. Jamieson's highest single-season win total came in 2009 when he won 796 races.

The latest milestone adds to Jamieson's incredible career resume, which includes having driven the winners of more than $130 million.

A three-time O'Brien Award winner as Canada's Driver of the Year (2007, 2009, 2011), Jamieson is a fan-favourite at Mohawk Park and across the country, known for his signature post-race high-fives with fans along the rail.

Jamieson currently ranks seventh in the Woodbine driver standings and sports 2019 numbers of 174 wins and $3.9 million earned.

