Joe Bongiorno scores with American History

MILTON, ONTARIO, October 26 - Joe Bongiorno took a route up the rail late to win the $655,000 Breeders Crown Open Pace Final on Saturday at Woodbine Mohawk Park. The time for the harness racing win was 1:48.3.

This Is The Plan stormed to the top from post 10 off the gate, passing American Hisoty, who also showed some early foot, and taking the top. Dorsoduro Hanover took a spot on the rail third in front of McWicked.

American History, bred by Brittany Farms, sat patiently through a swift quarter in :25.4 before taking the lead from This Is The Plan, with Dorsoduro Hanover poised to attack.

Taking to the outside, Dorsoduro Hanover brushed to aim for an all-out charge as he had done in the elim. The half was sizzling in :53.4 as McWicked staged a challenging route near Jimmy Freight, passing him for a chase at Dorsoduro Hanover at three-quarters in 1:21.3.

Into the stretch, Dorsoduro Hanover began to struggle as Always A Prince was using saved ground to get to McWicked, but on the inside, Bongiorno had a winning path before him and his charge as he passed Dorsoduro Hanover and won in 1:48.3.

Always A Prince passed McWicked for third.

"No words can describe how I feel winning," said Bongiorno. "I'm grateful for all the help from Tony [trainer Tony Alagna]."

Alagna said he was confident about American History. "He's matured and now he is able to go with these guys."

Co-owner Marvin Katz was joyful for the win and said hello to his partner George Segal, who was watching from out of town.

Myron Bell of Brittany Farms said they liked American History as a yearling so much they, "bought him for a hundred-fifty thousand with one bid."

American History (American Ideal--Perfect Touch) paid $12.10 to win.

