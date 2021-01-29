Day At The Track

John Campbell talks Racing Integrity Act

04:09 AM 29 Jan 2021 NZDT
John Campbell
John Campbell
YouTube version of the Harness Racing Alumni Show's interview with John Campbell.
 
The show was one of our most popular and we had several requests for a YouTube version.
 
The original release date was January 14, 2021 which was aired on Spreaker, iHeartRadio, Google Podcasts, USTrots and several other media outlets.
 
On this Harness Racing Alumni Show John Campbell the legendary driver joins Freddie, Trade and Bob to tell us all why he supports the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act.
 
He discusses the pros and cons of the bill and agrees to be part of an extended team of harness racing leaders that will sit down with all the top legislators in order to iron out any of our differences.
 
You don't want to miss this broadcast...
 
 
 
