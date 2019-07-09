Day At The Track

John Desimone Jr. win his 2000th race

09:54 AM 09 Jul 2019 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
John Desimone Jr,Harness racing
John Desimone Jr.
Geri Schwarz photo

On Monday July 8, longtime Monticello Raceway horseman John Desimone Jr. notched his 2000th career win in the 2nd race, the harness racing win came aboard Get The Look who scored in 1:59.3. Get The Look is an 11 year old mare by Cams Card Shark, who is also trained by Desimone, in the process she picked up her 1st win of the season for owner Dr. Joshua D Tanis of Tallahassee, Florida.

Desimone has been a fixture in the Monticello barn area and driving colony for over 40 years and hails from a family with a long and rich tradition at Monticello Raceway. The blue collar journey man primarily drove close to home over the years, driving at Pocono Down and Yonkers in addition to Monticello.

The 60-year-old Desimone is currently in 6th place in the Monticello Drivers colony with 54 wins.

 

By: Shawn Wiles

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

John Desimone Jr. win his 2000th race
09-Jul-2019 09:07 AM NZST
She'sgotitgoingon spectacular in career debut
09-Jul-2019 04:07 AM NZST
Maryland Standardbred Fund Stakes
09-Jul-2019 03:07 AM NZST
Im The Muscle victorious in feature
09-Jul-2019 03:07 AM NZST
Hall of Fame welcomes 18 new members
08-Jul-2019 19:07 PM NZST
David Miller wins HOF Trot
08-Jul-2019 10:07 AM NZST
Coppola pilots four winners on the program
08-Jul-2019 09:07 AM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News