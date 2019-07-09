John Desimone Jr. win his 2000th race

On Monday July 8, longtime Monticello Raceway horseman John Desimone Jr. notched his 2000th career win in the 2nd race, the harness racing win came aboard Get The Look who scored in 1:59.3. Get The Look is an 11 year old mare by Cams Card Shark, who is also trained by Desimone, in the process she picked up her 1st win of the season for owner Dr. Joshua D Tanis of Tallahassee, Florida.

Desimone has been a fixture in the Monticello barn area and driving colony for over 40 years and hails from a family with a long and rich tradition at Monticello Raceway. The blue collar journey man primarily drove close to home over the years, driving at Pocono Down and Yonkers in addition to Monticello.

The 60-year-old Desimone is currently in 6th place in the Monticello Drivers colony with 54 wins.