John Gibson Memorial NSW Oaks Heats

HE doesn't train a runner in this season's John Gibson Memorial New South Wales Oaks, but that may not stop Mark Purdon from continuing his amazing association with the Group One.

Establishing a remarkable affiliation with the Blue Riband in recent years Purdon has trained four of the past five winners.

Beginning with Fight For Glory in 2016, Purdon then prepared Our Dream About Me to capture the 2017 edition before Partyon completed a hat-trick in 2018.

Purdon then co-trained Our Princess Tiffany to win last season's edition.

Purdon's partner Natalie Rasmussen drove Fight For Glory and Our Dream About Me, while he took the reins behind Partyon and Our Princess Tiffany.

At Club Menangle tonight Purdon secured the first Oaks heat by driving Stylish Memphis for co-trainers Mark Jones and Brendon Hill.

The quickest of the three heat winners, Stylish Memphis rated 1:53.8 over 2400 metres.

Dr Susan never gave her rivals a chance in the second heat, providing Anthony Butt with an armchair drive to score in 1:55.8.

Winner of last month's Victoria Oaks, Dr Susan is co-trained by Nathan Purdon.

Victorian raider Maajida rounded out the heats when she beat Its Beaujolais and Our Antonio Rose in 1:57.5 for record-breaking horsewoman Emma Stewart, setting the scene for an epic showdown in the Final.

The $200,000 John Gibson New South Wales Oaks field: Dr Susan, Stylish Memphis, Maajida, Keep Rockin, Its Beaujolais, A Rainbow Delight, Jenden Strike, Michelle Le Mac and Our Antonio Rose, with Mustang Milly and Vincenzina the emergencies.

The barrier draw will be held in the office of Harness Racing New South Wales from 3pm on Monday February 24.