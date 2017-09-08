Two $54,500 NYSS divisions, MacDonald wins 6

Harness racing driver Andy Miller would win both divisions of the New York Sire Stakes at Vernon Downs on Thursday night (September 7).

Muscle Mass

Miller would win the first division with Tito (- Stonebridge Encore). Owned by Anthony Lombardi, George Golemes, and Louis Willinger, while trained by Erv Miller, he would lead the colt to a gate-to-wire victory. The 2 year-old would put up all the fractions :28.4, 1:00.1, 1:28.4, 1:57.1.

Six Pack (Ake Svanstedt) would make a run at the big favorite, but had to settle for the runner-up spot. Ronnie Goldstein (Kim Crawford) would finish third.

Tito ($3,80) would win for the second time in eight starts. The 1:57.1 was his fastest. The freshman trotter won his first race his last time out, taking a leg of the NYSS at Batavia Downs on August 27.

In the second division of the NYSS ($54,500), Miller would guide Don ( Credit Winner - Angostura) to an easy win. He would go right to the lead and never look back, controlling all the fractions, :28.0, :58.4, 1:27.2, 1:56.1. The 2 year-old colt is owned by the Andy Miller Stable with Little E LLC and trained by Julie Miller.

Long shot Rich Uncle (Jimmy Whittemore), would give a late chase and finish second. Seven Iron (John MacDonald) was third best.

Don ($4.20) would get his second win in five starts. He previously won a leg of the NYSS at Monticello Raceway on July 31st.

Leading driver John MacDonald continued to dominate at the miracle mile with 6 more wins. MacDonald would get victories with Drea's Good Powow ($3.70), Helpisontheway ($13.80), If Not Why Not ($2.80), I Saw Red ($3.90), Stirling Electra ($3.30), and Three Handbags ($5.00). He now has 110 wins at Vernon Downs this season.

Vernon Downs returns to live action on Friday at 6:45 p.m.

For more information go to www.vernondowns.com

John Horne for Vernon Downs