Two $54,500 NYSS divisions, MacDonald wins 6

Harness racing driver Andy Miller would win both divisions of the New York Sire Stakes at Vernon Downs on Thursday night (September 7).
Six Pack (Ake Svanstedt) would make a run at the big favorite, but had to settle for the runner-up spot. Ronnie Goldstein (Kim Crawford) would finish third.
Tito ($3,80) would win for the second time in eight starts. The 1:57.1 was his fastest. The freshman trotter won his first race his last time out, taking a leg of the NYSS at Batavia Downs on August 27.
In the second division of the NYSS ($54,500), Miller would guide Don (Credit Winner- Angostura) to an easy win. He would go right to the lead and never look back, controlling all the fractions, :28.0, :58.4, 1:27.2, 1:56.1. The 2 year-old colt is owned by the Andy Miller Stable with Little E LLC and trained by Julie Miller.
Long shot Rich Uncle (Jimmy Whittemore), would give a late chase and finish second. Seven Iron (John MacDonald) was third best.
Don ($4.20) would get his second win in five starts. He previously won a leg of the NYSS at Monticello Raceway on July 31st.
Leading driver John MacDonald continued to dominate at the miracle mile with 6 more wins. MacDonald would get victories with Drea's Good Powow ($3.70), Helpisontheway ($13.80), If Not Why Not ($2.80), I Saw Red ($3.90), Stirling Electra ($3.30), and Three Handbags ($5.00). He now has 110 wins at Vernon Downs this season.
Vernon Downs returns to live action on Friday at 6:45 p.m.
John Horne for Vernon Downs