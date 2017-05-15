Day At The Track

John Mongeon Sr. Memorial Trotting final

09:15 AM 15 May 2017 NZST
Reigning Autumn
Reigning Autumn
Melissa Simser-Iovino Photo

While both series finals that took place on Saturday night at Saratoga Casino Hotel were won by big favorites, the John Mongeon Sr. Memorial Trotting Series final saw a harness racing upset on Sunday afternoon.

Reigning Autumn (Rc Royalty) moved out to the early lead in the $32,100 trotting final and was tracked throughout by the race's favorite Osvaldo Blue Chip (Jay Randall).

With several of their rivals making breaks, the top tandem drew off a bit around the final turn but it was the longshot holding off the favorite in the end as Reigning Autumn held on to win in a career best 1:56.3.

Osvaldo Blue Chip had to settle for second while Elegant Son (Brian Cross) came on to finish third.

The Alek Chartrand-trained Reigning Autumn, who was driven to victory by Bruce Aldrich Jr, paid $19.20 to win. The exacta and triple came back $51 and $268.50, respectively.

Reigning Autumn became the fifth winner of the annual John Mongeon Sr. Memorial trotting series joining a list that consists of Pop I, Order By Don, Quick Feet and Palmers Pride.

Live racing resumes on Thursday afternoon at Saratoga with a matinee starting at 12:15pm.

Mike Sardella

 

 

