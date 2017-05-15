John Mongeon Sr. Memorial Trotting final

While both series finals that took place on Saturday night at Saratoga Casino Hotel were won by big favorites, the John Mongeon Sr. Memorial Trotting Series final saw a harness racing upset on Sunday afternoon.

Reigning Autumn (Rc Royalty) moved out to the early lead in the $32,100 trotting final and was tracked throughout by the race's favorite Osvaldo Blue Chip (Jay Randall).

With several of their rivals making breaks, the top tandem drew off a bit around the final turn but it was the longshot holding off the favorite in the end as Reigning Autumn held on to win in a career best 1:56.3.

Osvaldo Blue Chip had to settle for second while Elegant Son (Brian Cross) came on to finish third.

The Alek Chartrand-trained Reigning Autumn, who was driven to victory by Bruce Aldrich Jr, paid $19.20 to win. The exacta and triple came back $51 and $268.50, respectively.

Reigning Autumn became the fifth winner of the annual John Mongeon Sr. Memorial trotting series joining a list that consists of Pop I, Order By Don, Quick Feet and Palmers Pride.

Live racing resumes on Thursday afternoon at Saratoga with a matinee starting at 12:15pm.

Mike Sardella