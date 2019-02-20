John enjoying his craft

Bendigo-based harness racing farrier John McDermott can still remember the day he borrowed shoeing gear belonging to his father in what would be the pathway to a busy career.

“It’s rather funny to look back on it now – I was only about 10 years old and decided I would put shoes on my old pony,” John said.

“Dad (Henry) was leaving for a trots meeting and saw what I was up to and said he’d see me when he got home. I think he had a fair idea that I would be at it for some time,” he said.

“He wasn’t wrong – it took me half a day just to put the front shoes on!”

Needless-to-say John is far more accomplished and a lot quicker these days. His expertise sees him travel thousands of kilometres each month to clients near his hometown of Bendigo as well as a vast “shoeing run” that takes him as far afield as Echuca, Shepparton, Sea Lake, Ouyen, Robinvale and Mildura.

“I was asked by a few trainers up in north-west Victoria if I would travel that far because one guy quit and another was forced to give it away,” John said.

“So, the number of clients just grew by word of mouth and now I have a regular gig.”

John said he loved watching horses that he shod perform well.

“I get a real kick out of it. I’m rapt if I can help out because there’s certainly a shortage of people in my profession,” John said.

“Dad had a very good reputation as a farrier so that’s why I’ve always wanted to do it,” he said.

“Probably my biggest highlight is that I can say I re-shod Sydney superstar Tiger Tara before he triumphed in the recent Inter-Dominion final in Melbourne. And I did it under a fair bit of pressure, I can tell you!”

John still has a trainer-driver licence but admits that it wouldn’t be possible to keep his small team going without the invaluable help of his mum Shirley.

“I do as much as I can, but mum is an amazing back-up. She’s always there to do the jog work and feeds the horses in the mornings and at night,” he said.

The mother-son combination had reward for their efforts with a Shepparton win last week in the C1 only race, with five-year-old gelding Whata Challenge ( Falcon Seelster -Scarlett Finn NZ ( In The Pocket ).

To watch the video replay click on this link.

Astute reinswoman Lisa Miles zipped the pacer to the front from the wide six alley and cruised to a 13m win over Pushinupdaisies. Blazing Orion was a further 10metres back.

“He ran a nice second at his first run back but was off his game a little at his next few,” John said.

“It was awesome for Lisa to get the win as back in the day Dad was one of the main drivers for her grandfather, the great Alf Simons.

“Alf was also fantastic to me because as a young fellow he gave me many race driving opportunities. I’ve never forgotten that, so it was nice to repay the favour for Lisa.”

The McDermott family, comprising parents Henry and Shirley, and siblings Graham, John and Kerry moved from Parkes, NSW, to Bendigo in the late 1970s to concentrate on full-time horse training.

“Dad had been farming and doing the horses as well, so it was a big decision,” John said.

However, it didn’t take Henry McDermott long to show his outstanding knowledge and talent with horses and over the next decade there was a steady stream of success.

Classy winners that come to mind include Waikare Gold, Quambys Pride, Gosh, Springfield Rajah, Bondi Pride and Thor On. While Quambys Pride was huge in defeating Gammalite in the 1980 Queensland Derby, Gosh was a superstar in the same era winning 36 races and over $320,000.

But a horrific fall at Moonee Valley in the late 1980s changed Henry’s life forever.

Henry suffered a cracked skull and broke nearly every bone on the left-hand side of his body. He was in a coma for a week and doctors doubted he would drive again.

Unbelievably he did return to the racetrack and at Shepparton on August 1, 1990, saluted with Waikare Royal at his first drive back.

He died in early 2007 after battling a long illness. Henry was known far and wide for his work ethic, selfless attitude, love for horses and a cold beer.

And perhaps fittingly, his last win at Bendigo was on the appropriately named trotter Frosty Vee Bee!

Hoofnote: Local reinswoman Ellen Tormey took out the Henry McDermott Memorial 3yo pace at Bendigo last Sunday when successful with Prosecco Boy ( Betterthancheddar -Rosalee Hanover ( Walton Hanover ) trained by Mark Watson. The pacer was impressive in winning in 1.58 for the 1650m trip.

To watch the video replay click on this link.

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura