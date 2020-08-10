Jordy all set for her racetrack debut

Pony trots has certainly created a promising group of young drivers – Jordy Chibnall is the latest, and transitions to the senior ranks today

Enthusiastic Kilmore teenager Jordy Chibnall once had aspirations of being a jockey but will make her debut at today's Maryborough meeting as a harness racing driver.

"I think I'm more excited than nervous to be finally getting out there on the racetrack. I just can't wait," Jordy said.

The 18-year-old was granted her licence on Thursday and will take the reins behind brown mare Always A Duchess, a runner in the Zagame's Ballarat Pace at 2.40pm.

"When I was growing up, it was always my dream to be a jockey as my dad Anthony is a thoroughbred trainer. Then I shot up and become a bit tall-and besides I do love my food!" Jordy said.

"I still help dad out, but I don't ride trackwork anymore. We're up each day at 4.30am and I enjoy lending a hand. Then I'm back later in the day helping at feed-up time."



Jordy Chibnall with two young standardbreds

Wedged in between there somewhere, Jordy also works with her harness racing brother-in-law Mitchell Frost and then drives half an hour away to assist Bolinda trainer Lisa Miles with her pacers.

"I probably don't get much sleep. But I'm not complaining because I love every minute of it," she laughed.

Jordy was involved with the pony trots for five years after being initially encouraged by her home-town harness racing trainer-driver Rita Burnett.

And the youngster showed early on that she had some exceptional talent.

"Mum and dad would cart me around to all the pony trots races. I drove in a lot of competitions and there was a fair bit of rivalry," Jordy said.

"I came up against Connor Clarke and Jordan Leedham who are now going well in the harness racing ranks. The three of us always seemed to be in the mix and it was very competitive!"

Connor recently landed his first treble to go to 18 winners for the season, while Jordan got his maiden victory with Shaq at Bendigo on Wednesday.

Jordy said one of her favorite memories was representing Victoria in the Mini Championships at Tamworth.

"We were up there for a week. Connor, Jordan and I were part of the team and we cleaned them up. We always thought we were competitive-well it went to another level up there!"

Jordy is keen to get going - but hasn't rushed her transition to senior race driving, spending plenty of time at the trials.

"Kilmore trainer Robert Walters has been a big help in getting my driver's licence. He's given me a heap of trial drives along with Mitchell and Lisa. They have taught me that patience is the key," she said.

"As soon as I'd driven the 30 required trials, I was definitely keen to get my licence. But when I went around in a few more, I found I was getting my confidence up. I was also thinking more in the trials because if Plan A didn't work out, I could think about a Plan B or C to fall back on.

"I'm hoping Always A Duchess goes okay for me. She is racing well and won two starts ago. I've driven her in jog work, never in fastwork, but she is a nice horse."

Jordy has also been booked for two drives on Wednesday at Bendigo-consistent mare Lady Flora for Robert Walters and Nota Replica, a Kilmore winner back in April, prepared by Lisa Miles.

"It's a bit of a privilege to drive Nota Replica because he's my favorite horse," she said.

"I do probably most of the work with him so I'm really feeling blessed that Lisa gave me the opportunity."

Jordy said she was still close friends with her former pony trot competitors Connor and Jordan but it's a fair bet that the rivalry from the pony trot days will still be there.

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura