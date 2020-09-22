Jugette headlined by unbeaten Party Girl Hill

Hightstown, NJ — Party Girl Hill, undefeated in nine races this year, was among 11 harness racing horses entered in Wednesday’s (Sept. 23) $237,725 Jugette for 3-year-old female pacers at the Delaware County Fairgrounds in central Ohio. The Chris Ryder trainee competes in the second of the event’s two eliminations. The top-four finishers from each elim advance to the same-day final.

The first elimination features five fillies. They are, in post order: New Year, Keystone Eureka, Peaky Sneaky, Blazin Grace, and Seadog Lady. The second elim, in post order: Lyons Sentinel, Party Girl Hill, Lady Lou, Marloe Hanover, Perfect Storm, and Bolt Of Beauty.

Party Girl Hill, a daughter of Captaintreacherous out of Look Cheap bred and owned by Tom Hill, enters the Jugette off a Sept. 6 win in the Pennsylvania Sire Stakes championship. Her victories this season also include the Fan Hanover Stakes and Adioo Volo. She has earned $482,181 in 2020, the top figure among all 3-year-old filly pacers.

Ryder also sends out New Year in the first elim. She enters the event off a win in a conditioned race Sept. 16 at Harrah’s Philadelphia. It was her first victory in eight races this year. She is owned by Let It Ride Stables and Bottom Line Racing.

Lyons Sentinel was the 2019 Dan Patch Award winner for best 2-year-old filly pacer. She has one win and five second-place finishes in seven races this season. She won a division of the Pennsylvania Sire Stakes in July and her runner-up finishes include the Adioo Volo and Mistletoe Shalee. Lyons Sentinel is trained by Jim King Jr. for owner Threelyonsracing.

Tony Alagna-trained Lady Lou goes to the Jugette with five consecutive second-place finishes. Most recently, she was second in a division of the Simcoe Stakes on Sept. 12. She also was second in the Fan Hanover final, her Fan Hanover elimination, the Shady Daisy, and a division of the Tompkins-Geers Stakes. She is owned by Brad Grant and Steve Heimbecker.

Peaky Sneaky, trained by Nancy Takter, is the leading money-winner in the first elimination. She most recently won a Fan Hanover elimination and finished third in the final. She is owned by Howard Taylor, Judy Taylor, and Order By Stable.

Racing begins at noon Wednesday at the Delaware County Fairgrounds. For complete entries, click here.