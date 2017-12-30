Juslikeaqueen is Princess of Dayton Meet

DAYTON, OH. - Juslikeaqueen continued her every-other-week winning tradition on Friday night (Dec. 29) during Hollywood Dayton Raceway's penultimate program of their 2017 harness racing meet. The 3-year-old Palone Ranger -sired filly captured the $18,500 Fillies and Mares Open Pace following an hour-long delay to grade snow off the racing surface.

Jerseylicious (Tyler Smith), making her 100th career start with $775,540 banked, was first to spring off the gate taking the field to the first quarter in :27.1. Driver Jeremy Smith tucked Juslikeaqueen into the garden spot followed by Amazing Arya (Kayne Kauffman) and Safe From Terror (Chris Page), the diminutive mare trying for her 23rd win of the season which would have given her the distinction as the winningest horse in North America in 2017. Juslikeaqueen moved to the front before the :56.4 half and was able to remain there at the 1:25.2 third stanza and the 1:54.3 finish line. It was the winner's fourth victory in her last eight starts with the triumphs coming on alternating starts.

Juslikeaqueen was claimed for $21,250 early in the Hollywood Dayton season, which commenced in September and has won seven starts for new owner Antonia Storer in 3-1/2 months. With her 11th seasonal score, Juslikeaqueen's bounty this season grew to $98,120 after a lackluster freshman season with just four starts, no wins and $4200 in earnings. She is trained by Daniel Maier.

Jerseylicious held for second with Diamondtequilashot (John DeLong) garnering the show dough.

The final program of the Hollywood Dayton race meet is Saturday night (Dec. 30) with a 6:15 post time.

Gregg Keidel