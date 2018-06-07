Joshua Parker hot with New Zealand imports

CHESTER PA - On May 1 and 2, trainer Joshua Parker qualified four New Zealand imports in preparation for their Stateside harness racing careers.

On June 6 at 4 p.m., their U.S. record is a combined 14-11-2-0, and they have won $69,650.

The latest contributor to the incredible Parker skein is Kaitlyn N, who ran her U.S. record to 5-4-1-0-$26,000 by taking a new mark of 1:52 while winning the $17,000 featured pace for fillies and mares Wednesday afternoon at Harrah's Philadelphia.

Driver Art Stafford Jr. took control just after the quarter pole with the American Ideal mare, and she finished out in 55.1 to be 2¼ lengths ahead at the finish. Trainer Parker is co-owner of the promising distaff with Nanticoke Racing Inc. and Barry Spedden.

FINISHING LINES

Harrah's Philadelphia will add an extra live card of racing this Saturday, Belmont Day. As Justify tries for the Thoroughbred Triple Crown by going the longest distance he has ever attempted, a field of trotters at Harrah's will go the shortest distance they have ever attempted locally - 5/8 of a mile, once around the oval. Since a 5/8-mile pace on the recent Super Sunday card lowered that world record after Toastmygoats covered the sprint distance in 1:07.1, there's every reason to believe that the 1:09 world record for the short course on the trot may be going by the wayside as well - especially with the presence in the race of Hemi Seelster, a noted speedster.

PHHA / Harrah's Philadelphia