King and Tetrick have big Wednesday

DOVER, Del.--- Wednesday was a "King's ransom" at Dover Downs. Jim King dominated the morning qualifiers winning five of the non-betting races. On the official race program, King haltered another three winners including the $20,000 Open Trot Handicap feature when Frost Free Hanover notched his third win of the year overtaking the race favorites to score a 1:55.3 triumph on the Wednesday, Feb. 15 harness racing card. to win the $20,000 Open Trot Handicap at Dover Downs.

In his first 2017appearance at a racetrack, Tim Tetrick had a full day. He drove four winners in qualifiers added three more on the evening card. Art Stafford Jr. also had a driving triple.

Content to sit back while Uva Hanover (Tony Morgan) took the early lead only to relinquish to Tough Mac (Corey Callahan) who took over before 9-5 favorite Il Mago (Tim Tetrick) moved to the front in front of the grandstand. Il Mago continued to lead the way with Tirade Hanover (Yannick Gingras) coming alongside until just past the three-quarters. Vic Kirby then shot past driving Rich Polluci''s Frost Free Hanover taking the field to the finish line in 1:55.3.

Tirade Hanover held on for second with 56-1 I'm So Striking (Eddie Dennis) hustling down the lane for third.

In the $15,500 4&5-Year-Old Winners Over trot semi feature, Celebrity Pegasus turned in a big 1:54.3 victory after starting in the second tier with Art Stafford Jr. in the bike. Stafford moved the son of Andover Hall-Celebrity Athena to the outside on the turn to the half mile and worked his way up to second on the outside approaching the final turn. Celebrity Pegasus then accelerated and breezed home to hold off favorite Earl's Speeder (Callahan) at the wire. Bluebird Reverend (Montrell Teague) was a nose away in third.

In addition to King's training triple, Tetrick, Stafford Jr. and Allan Davis had three driving wins each; Corey Callahanadded two trips to the winner's circle.

A TRIO OF NEWCOMERS IN THIS WEEK’S $30,000 PREFERRED PACE

Three hard-hitting new faces drew outside posts in this week’s top event, the $30,000 Preferred Handicap pace, Feb. 16 at Dover Downs. First post is 4:30 p.m.

Weaver Bruscemi, Karr, Collura and Burke Racing stable’s Always At My Place reined by Yannick Gingras makes his first Eastern appearance after competing in Midwestern features. Robert Mondillo and Oompa’s Farms Rodeo Romeo makes his first 2017 start with Corey Callahan, and the fast Art History owned by Ken Klein and Old Block Stables with Ross Wolfenden in the bike make their first local appearance.

Dancin Yankee, a $1.5-million winner owned by Rich Lombardo and L&J Racing will be driven by Allan Davis, this week. Niss Allen’s Ima Rebel and Tony Morgan, finished a strong closing third, beaten a length last Thursday. Art Stafford Jr. drives Cajon Lightning for owners Ken Wood, Bill Dittmar, Steve Iaquinta and Minisink Farms, who has three straight second-place finishes. Fearless Diablo, a recent addition from Indiana feature races, piloted by Jonathan Roberts,

starts for owners Mike Casalino and trainer Dylan Davis. The rail belongs to JCraparolla&PBerry Racing’s Vapour N, who raced in the Preferred early in the meet.

The co-feature is the $27,500 Delaware Special featuring two horses on win streaks, Blazing Bobby Sox (Stafford Jr.) is fresh from a pair of impressive victory for the Staffords in his last two outings and Don Marine and Brent Hall’s Emeritus Maximus (Gingras) stepping up after two wins straight. For the second week in a row Little Ben (Kirby), owned by Janet Hudson and JoAnn Looney King, starts from post 1. The steady Mustang Art (Sean Bier) owned by Max Walton and Greg Papaleo and George&Tina Dennis’ upset minded Seventh Secret, cannot be overlooked.

Other contenders are Al Carter and trainer Doug Lewis’ Captive Audience (Callahan), Bill Sartin and Mark Salerno’s Special T Rocks (Jim Morand), and the strong finishing Sweet Rock (Allan Davis) owned by G.P. Calloway, Reg Hazzard and Legacy Racing,

A powerful undercard is included in the 15-race program.

