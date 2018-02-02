Timoko RL wins Evnyito DIJ at Kincsem Park

January 28, 2018 - Harness Racing resumed Sunday after a four week break and the featured Evnyito DIJ (purse 600,000Huf, 1900 meters autostart) went to 1.18.1kr timed Timoko RL (5m Doctor Sugar RL -Triestina- Golden Goal ) with talented female amateur driver Andrea Fazekas aboard.

Imre Fazekas trains the winner.

Rafael Bit (8g Prime Prospect -Becky Ami- Keyser Lobell ) and Urzulina (5f Maximus Lindy -Cicciolina Fling- Supergill ) took the next two spots.

Earlier in the card Andrea’s partner Gyorgy Horvath won the Megnyito DIJ (purse 400,000Huf, 1800 meters autostart) with undefeated Longines (5f Conway Hall -Kentucky Love Song- Valley Victory ) that Imre Fazekas trains for Pimri and Horvath. This young mare, bred by Kornelius Holman in Munster, was acquired from Germany after a May 2017 qualifier and now has posted fourth straight victories at Kincsem Park for Horvath and Fazekas. Victoria Top Secret (4f Vioxx SR ) and Vitya (4m Racino ) trailed Longines.

Race time was 1.17.4kr

The Saturday card also included the Kezmoves Handicap (400,000Huf purse, 1800 meters autostart) and Serafina Ketti (7f Fanicotti -Ioz) driven by Adil Srennovitz and timed in 1.19/7kr. Kelvin AT (5m Even Better Odds -Keystone Bluejay- Sierra Kosmos ) was second for Csaba Lakatos, ahead of Tengelic (6f Incredible Cole ) with Sandor Hegedus up.

Thomas H. Hicks