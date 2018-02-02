Timoko RL wins Evnyito DIJ at Kincsem Park

January 28, 2018 - Harness Racing resumed Sunday after a four week break and the featured Evnyito DIJ (purse 600,000Huf, 1900 meters autostart) went to 1.18.1kr timed Timoko RL (5m Doctor Sugar RL-Triestina-Golden Goal) with talented female amateur driver Andrea Fazekas aboard.
Imre Fazekas trains the winner.
Rafael Bit (8g Prime Prospect-Becky Ami-Keyser Lobell) and Urzulina (5f Maximus Lindy-Cicciolina Fling-Supergill) took the next two spots.
Earlier in the card Andrea’s partner Gyorgy Horvath won the Megnyito DIJ (purse 400,000Huf, 1800 meters autostart) with undefeated Longines (5f Conway Hall-Kentucky Love Song-Valley Victory) that Imre Fazekas trains for Pimri and Horvath. This young mare, bred by Kornelius Holman in Munster, was acquired from Germany after a May 2017 qualifier and now has posted fourth straight victories at Kincsem Park for Horvath and Fazekas. Victoria Top Secret (4f Vioxx SR) and Vitya (4m Racino) trailed Longines.
Race time was 1.17.4kr
The Saturday card also included the Kezmoves Handicap (400,000Huf purse, 1800 meters autostart) and Serafina Ketti (7f Fanicotti-Ioz) driven by Adil Srennovitz and timed in 1.19/7kr. Kelvin AT (5m Even Better Odds-Keystone Bluejay-Sierra Kosmos) was second for Csaba Lakatos, ahead of Tengelic (6f Incredible Cole) with Sandor Hegedus up.
Thomas H. Hicks