Geza Sennyey Memorial at Kincsem Park

February 17, 2018 - Emil Csordas teamed his trainee Victory Knick (6g Cantab Hall -Lappenta Knick- Lindy’s Crown ) to his fourth straight Kincsem Park victory in Saturday’s Geza Sennyey Memorial (purse 1,500,000Huf, 1800 meters autostart) timed in 1.17.1kr.

The 2017 import from Sweden, shown, defeated Conway Boko (9m Castleton Bass -Wascon Boko- Conway Hall ) with Sandor Varadi aboard, he also the trainer. Underpaid Hanover (9m Revenue -Up Front Lisa- Lindy Lane ) captured third for driver Imre Fazekas and trainer Jozsef Rutkai.

On the undercard was the Erika DIJ (purse 400,000Huf, 1800 meters autostart) and the 1.20.4kr timed victory went to Samuel Becket AT (6m Diablo Va Bene -Simb Lorrikeet- Pearsall Hanover ) handled by Andor Angyal for trainer Sandor Varadi. Second was the consistent Timoko RL (5m Doctor Sugar RL -Triestina- Golden Goal ) and third went to Zabrina (5f Owen Kemp -Merci Beaucoup- Gidde Palema ).

Thomas H. Hicks