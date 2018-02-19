Day At The Track

Geza Sennyey Memorial at Kincsem Park

05:54 PM 19 Feb 2018 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Victory Knick, harness racing
Victory Knick
Kincsem Park Photo

February 17, 2018 - Emil Csordas teamed his trainee Victory Knick (6g Cantab Hall-Lappenta Knick-Lindy’s Crown) to his fourth straight Kincsem Park victory in Saturday’s Geza Sennyey Memorial (purse 1,500,000Huf, 1800 meters autostart) timed in 1.17.1kr.

The 2017 import from Sweden, shown, defeated Conway Boko (9m Castleton Bass-Wascon Boko-Conway Hall) with Sandor Varadi aboard, he also the trainer. Underpaid Hanover (9m Revenue-Up Front Lisa-Lindy Lane) captured third for driver Imre Fazekas and trainer Jozsef Rutkai.

On the undercard was the Erika DIJ (purse 400,000Huf, 1800 meters autostart) and the 1.20.4kr timed victory went to Samuel Becket AT (6m Diablo Va Bene-Simb Lorrikeet-Pearsall Hanover) handled by Andor Angyal for trainer Sandor Varadi. Second was the consistent Timoko RL (5m Doctor Sugar RL-Triestina-Golden Goal) and third went to Zabrina (5f Owen Kemp-Merci Beaucoup-Gidde Palema).

Thomas H. Hicks

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Racing season at Saratoga kicks off
19-Feb-2018 11:02 AM NZDT
Walter White breaks through
19-Feb-2018 11:02 AM NZDT
Meadowlands cancels after three races
18-Feb-2018 15:02 PM NZDT
Heza Thrill N tops night in $24,000 Open
18-Feb-2018 15:02 PM NZDT
Rockin Ron is back at The Meadowlands
18-Feb-2018 00:02 AM NZDT
3,000 wins for driver Ryan Anderson
17-Feb-2018 18:02 PM NZDT
Safe from Terror in easy $40,000 Open
17-Feb-2018 18:02 PM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News