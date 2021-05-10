Day At The Track

KY Derby winner comes up positive

03:09 AM 10 May 2021 NZST
Bob Baffert, harness racing
Trainer Bob Baffert hoisting the Kentucky Derby trophy for a record seventh time after Medina Spirit's victory

THE PAULICK REPORT reports that trainer Bob Baffert announced Sunday morning that Medina Spirit, winner of the Grade 1 Kentucky Derby on May 1, has tested positive for betamethasone, a corticosteroid, and faces a possible disqualification from the race – the first medication DQ since Dancer's Image lost his Derby victory in 1968 after a disputed positive test for the anti-inflammatory phenylbutazone.

If the drug is confirmed in a split sample it would be Baffert's fifth medication violation since May 2020.

Speaking from his barn at Churchill Downs, Baffert said his assistant, Jimmy Barnes called Baffert yesterday while he was en route to the airport in California for a flight to Kentucky, notifying him that he had been served by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission after the post-race sample came back positive for 21 picograms of the medication.

Baffert insisted Medina Spirit has never been treated with betamethasone.

“I don't know what's going on, but there's something that is not right,” Baffert said.

To read the rest of the story, click here.

