Grand Circuit prospects qualify at The Red Mile

Lexington, KY - With the 2017 Meadowlands Championship Meet complete the harness racing Grand Circuit morphs into more of a traveling show, reminiscent of days gone by, with important races at may venues over the next few months.

One very important destination, The Red Mile , held qualifying races today on a perfect windless, muggy morning beginning at 11 a.m.

Interest is high for the Red Mile's pre-Grand Circuit meet this year with the Kentucky Sires Stakes (KYSS) including a mare residency clause to the conditions beginning with the foals of 2015, resulting in more focus on this season's two-year-old stakes. As a result several of the Grand Circuit stables are here earlier than usual giving their eligible colts and fillies a once over the track.

The first trotting qualifier was won by Ooh La La La, a four-year-old mare with a strong Indiana sophomore stakes resume in 1:56.2 for Trevor Smith over last year's KYSS 2YO colt trot final winner Starlight AS who is prepping for this year's sophomore division.

A couple of freshman pointing for next week's KYSS first leg went along well in this one with American Moni ( Muscle Hill x Moni Maker) showing speed with a comfortable third place finish behind a pair of older rivals for Lindy Farms and Domenico Cecere. Godspell Hall also held his ground throughout, finishing fourth for Tony Alagna.

Lindy Farms sent out an imposing Somebeachsomewhere homebred pacing filly from Think Pink named Belle who absolutely drug her driver Domenico Cecere through a 1:56.2 mile with a restrained 28 flat final quarter. Day Dreamer was second for Alagna and partner Riverview Racing. Both are eligible to the KY program.

Hat Trick Habit ( Donato Hanover x Habit's Best) looked sensational for Cecere, stalking a pretty accomplished older horse in Fusion Man then rolling right on by in a 27.2 end to the 1:58 mile. He certainly has the look of a contender for the KYSS trots for owner Fred Monteleone and trainer Frank Antonacci.

Race 4 was a field of older pacers won in 1:55 by Carnoustie (Darrell Moore) getting a little work in after a week off following five races in as many days at the Mississippi State Fair late last month. Legal Power was the lone freshman in this one and he went well for Alagna, passing several rival late to be fourth.

The fifth and final race of the day saw Dawson Springs getting up on the wire after racing uncovered the second half in 1:59.3 / 28.3 for Tony Alagna. He's a Brittany-bred Cantab Hall colt from Hot Springs owned by the trainer and the breeder along with Robert LeBlanc.

Lindy trotters were in close attendance with Eurobound second and Lovely Lindy third. Jack Gray's Yankee Glide colt Max is another KYSS eligible from this race.

The Sires Stakes kick off next Thursday, August 17 with the freshman trotters. More information and race dates for all KYSS events may be found on their website

Nick Salvi