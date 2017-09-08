Kentucky Sires Stakes trotting legs complete

Lexington, KY - The third and last preliminary leg of the Kentucky Sire Stakes (KYSS) for harness racing freshman trotters went forth on Thursday night at The Red Mile .

Trotting fillies got the program underway in race two with Deschanel winning for the first time in 1:57. Driver Jeff Gregory moved her first over past the half, was clear by the 1:27.2 third station then Deschanel poured it on moving away from her rivals to an easy win. Bob Stewart trains the homebred Yankee Glide filly from Danae for owners Fredericka Caldwell and Bluestone Farms. Sarabi AS was second and first timer Found My Sloan third.

Lily Stride won as expected, giving driver Gregory an early double. The trip was an easy one as Lily Stride was moved for the front as the field approached the half and was given the respect due a 1-5 favorite. When they straightened for home up she found another gear and was gone equaling the 1:55.2 mark she took in leg two. Top Expectations and Sherry's Lady followed her in.

Mark Harder trains the Muscle Hill filly for owners Emilio and Maria Rosati.

Foxy Fantasy took the third split in 1:56.3 with a busy trip from post eight. Dave Palone sent out her for the lead, yielded to Bandol Rose, watched as that one fought off a challenge, shook loose late then held sway over a charging Nixie Volo for the win. The meet's leading trainer Anette Lorentzon is babysitting Foxy Fantasy in Kentucky for Ake Svanstedt who owns the Explosive Matter filly with Knutsson Trotting and Little E;LLC. Aperfectruby took third.

Wolfgang won for the second time in three series tries, this time reserved off the early fractions set by Cordoba Hall then grinding up to the lead as they turned home and widening as he pleased for trainer - driver Jimmy Takter in 1:56.2. Haveitalltogether rallied for second and Hat Trick Habit held third.

Wolfgang is from 2012 KY Futurity winner My MVP 's first crop and is owned by Brixton Medical, Goran Falk, Hatfield Stable and his breeder Fair Island Farm. He's a likely favorite in the colt division for the upcoming finals.

Joe Bongiorno drove Brittany Farms, Alagna Racing and Robert LeBlanc's Dawson Springs to a popular 1:58.2 win as the favorite in the second colt division. The pair sat chilly at the rails as US Marshall had all the best of it through slow fractions with minimal pressure but when the filed turned home the leader bore out allowing passage up the inside for Dawson Springs and Crown Court who took third. That gives the Cantab Hall colt back to back KYSS leg wins for his connections and trainer Tony Alagna.

The next live racing at The Red Mile on Saturday night brings with it the third leg for the KYSS pacers.

The KYSS finals are set for Sunday, September 17 when both the two and three year old titles will be decided.

Nick Salvi