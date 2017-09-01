Kentucky Sires Stakes at The Red Mile

Lexington, KY - The Kentucky Sires Stakes (KYSS) for 3-year-old trotters and pacers were contested at The Red Mile on Thursday evening. The next stop for this harness racing group will be the $175,000 finals on Sunday, September 17.

Trotting fillies got underway in the third race as Cassandra AS made amends for a break in leg one with a 1:59.4 maiden breaker for Tyler Smith. She converted a perfect pocket trip behind barn mate and leg one winner Almondy AS into a stretch romp for breeder - owner ACL Stuteri and trainer Anette Lorentzon. Sheas Victory finished second after a long uncovered journey and Almondy AS held third.

Those same connections came right back to win the colt division with Starlight AS, this one driven by Elliot Deaton. That positions Starlight AS, last year's champ, for a series sweep as they look toward the final. Stanford rallied up for second and Master Royal third in 1:58.4.

V Power won again, making seven in a row and eight of ten on the year, this one in a new lifetime best of 1:51.4 for driver Dave Palone. The pair made front by the quarter at a cost of 26.4 with second choice Mt Sterling Mafia stinging the favorite then yielding for the pocket. Palone was able to wrangle an uncontested middle half breather for his mount, enabling V Power to sprint home in 27.3 and hold off the pocket sitter. Donna Gilson-Eferstein bred, raised and races V Power with a big assist from her husband Al.

Straightontherocks took the pacing filly division for Aaron Merriman, leading all the way in a 1:53.3 upset. Favored Al-Mar-Got A Fever followed up second over but didn't fire, creating large payoffs in the place and show pools. Straightontherocks took a new mark with the win for trainer Jason Borowski who owns the filly in partnership with Larry Hines.

Evening Qualifying Races

A few qualifying races went before tonight's pari-mutuel card, among them a pair of royally-bred trotting colts were winners. Tactical Landing won in 1:57 for Dave Palone in a photo over Steven W Hill and Gallant Man won in 1:59.3 for his trainer/driver Tony Alagna.

Late-Closers Due Tomorrow

If you are considering a Red Mile Late Closer for your horse, the due date is postmarked by September 1.



Nick Salvi