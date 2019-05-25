Kahoku, Monti team up for win

HAMBURG, N.Y. --- Kahoku ($7.60) and driver Drew Monti teamed up for the first time in their respectively harness racing careers and after watching the results of the $10,000 Class A trot at Buffalo Raceway on Friday night (May 24), it might be a combination that stays together for awhile.

Blasting off the gate from the inside, Kahoku led all the way and beat the favored Empire Earl N by 3-1/4 lengths in a seasonal best 1:58.1. It was the third consecutive win for Kahoku.

"I've watched this horse race probably a hundred times but never drove him," Monti said after the victory.

As far as his strategy getting behind Kahoku the first time, Monti stated, "He's a little hot tempered so I figured if I could keep him calm starting from the rail and going through the first turn, we'd be good."

And good they were.

Leaving from the inside, Kahoku, who now has 219 career starts with 46 victories, had no issues in gaining the lead off the starting gate and putting up splits of :29.0, :59.1 and 1:28.4. Down the stretch, Monti enjoyed the spring weather as Kahoku romped to the easy decision. Empire Earl N (Ray Fisher Jr.) was second and Well Connected Kid (David McNeight III) took third place.

"Once we got midway down the backstretch going to the three-quarters, I knew we had it,' Monti said. "He has been getting better the past few weeks."

The 11-year-old gelded Kahoku (S J's Caviar-Tags Gal) is owned by Colleen Girdlestone and trained by Patrick Galbraith. It was his fourth win in 12 starts this season and moved his earnings to $18,655 in 2019 and $310,452 lifetime.

Billy Davis Jr. and Monti completed the card with a pair of victories.

Racing will continue on Saturday night at 6 p.m. with a 13-race program set.

by Brian J. Mazurek

for Buffalo Raceway