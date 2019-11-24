Kate Gath dominates Geelong Cup night

Kate Gath put on a masterclass in the sulky tonight, taking out both feature races at Geelong on cup night.

The star driver piloted Phoenix Prince to a last-stride Flying Brick Cider Co. Geelong Pacing Cup victory after providing him with a brilliantly economical trip in transit, despite starting from the widest barrier on the front line.

Earlier in the night Gath drove Andy Gath-trained War Spirit to victory in the Yabby Dam Racing McNamara Memorial Trotters Cup.

Both winners started at double-figure odds, further highlighting Gath’s expertise.

And Emma Stewart trained the trifecta in the pacing cup, a masterful training performance, with second-placed Code Black (driven by Greg Sugars) and third-placed Tam Major (driven by Chris Alford).

“He was looking for a run at the turn and when he got it he just strode through,” Gath said of Phoenix Prince, who was three-back on the fence in the run before exploding through in the straight.

“His run in the Maryborough Cup was terrific without luck. He’ll be a threat in all these races going forward.

“We decided to come out hard but Jason (Lee, aboard Jilliby Chevy) was able to hold us so I was happy to grab hold straight away.

“Three-pegs looked up for grabs and I thought that looked not a bad spot for him over the trip.”

There was little between the winner and the fourth-placed Shelby Bromac in one of the most thrilling Geelong Cups in recent memory.

Phoenix Prince rated 1:56.5 for the 2570-metre trip and has now won 15 out of 27 starts and almost $160,000 in stakes.

Gath also scored a victory aboard Miss Hartley to finish with a driving treble on the night.