Day At The Track

Kate Gath dominates Geelong Cup night

09:24 AM 24 Nov 2019 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Kate Gath,Harness racing
Trots Vision photo

Kate Gath put on a masterclass in the sulky tonight, taking out both feature races at Geelong on cup night.

The star driver piloted Phoenix Prince to a last-stride Flying Brick Cider Co. Geelong Pacing Cup victory after providing him with a brilliantly economical trip in transit, despite starting from the widest barrier on the front line.

Earlier in the night Gath drove Andy Gath-trained War Spirit to victory in the Yabby Dam Racing McNamara Memorial Trotters Cup.

Both winners started at double-figure odds, further highlighting Gath’s expertise.

And Emma Stewart trained the trifecta in the pacing cup, a masterful training performance, with second-placed Code Black (driven by Greg Sugars) and third-placed Tam Major (driven by Chris Alford).

“He was looking for a run at the turn and when he got it he just strode through,” Gath said of Phoenix Prince, who was three-back on the fence in the run before exploding through in the straight.

“His run in the Maryborough Cup was terrific without luck. He’ll be a threat in all these races going forward.

“We decided to come out hard but Jason (Lee, aboard Jilliby Chevy) was able to hold us so I was happy to grab hold straight away.

“Three-pegs looked up for grabs and I thought that looked not a bad spot for him over the trip.”

There was little between the winner and the fourth-placed Shelby Bromac in one of the most thrilling Geelong Cups in recent memory.

Phoenix Prince rated 1:56.5 for the 2570-metre trip and has now won 15 out of 27 starts and almost $160,000 in stakes.

Gath also scored a victory aboard Miss Hartley to finish with a driving treble on the night.

 

HRV Trots Media - Cody Winnell

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Sunday racing cancelled at Scarborough
24-Nov-2019 10:11 AM NZDT
Race replay videos coming on Harnesslink
24-Nov-2019 05:11 AM NZDT
Splurge On Me tops Blooded Horse Sale
24-Nov-2019 01:11 AM NZDT
Mares Open Pace to Shellie De Vie
24-Nov-2019 00:11 AM NZDT
Everything appears to be back in order for Shartin
23-Nov-2019 17:11 PM NZDT
7-1 upset for Robyn Camden in Open
23-Nov-2019 12:11 PM NZDT
Lougazi back on top in Open trot
23-Nov-2019 12:11 PM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News