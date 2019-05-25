Day At The Track

Kate's Massive cruises to victory

05:08 PM 25 May 2019 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Kate's Massive,Harness racing
Kate's Massive winning Friday's Currier & Ives at The Meadows
Chris Gooden photo

WASHINGTON, PA, May 25, 2019 --Kate's Massive powered to the lead past the quarter and made the rest of it look easy, scoring a convincing harness racing victory in Friday's $99,430 Currier & Ives for 3-year-old trotters at The Meadows.

Last year's Pennsylvania Stallion Series champion, Kate's Massive opened his sophomore campaign with a stallion series victory, so the Currier & Ives represented a step up for him. Nevertheless, Dave Palone steered the son of Muscle Massive-Sister Kate aggressively, protecting the rail starting position and getting away second.

Once Kate's Massive reached the point, he had little trouble holding off the first-over challenge of Shake N Bake. The 6-5 favorite needed only a single tap from Palone's whip in the stretch to defeat Shake N Bake by 2 lengths in 1:54.1, lowering his life mark 1.2 seconds. Long shot Stinglike A B K finished third.

Kelly Paver trains the winner, who lifted his career bankroll to $136,267, for owner and co-breeder Harry Horowitz.

It was one of five victories on the 12-race card for Palone, who triumphed for the 18th time (including Open Division wins in final heats and preliminary splits) in the illustrious history of the Currier & Ives, which was launched at The Meadows in 1975. The "winningest" driver in harness racing history, Palone collected his first Currier & Ives victory with Dontellmenomore in 1991.

Also enjoying big nights were Jim Pantaleano and trainer Scott Betts, with four and three wins, respectively.

Following a brief holiday break, live racing at The Meadows resumes Tuesday, first post 1:05 PM.

 

By Evan Pattak

for The Meadows Standardbred Owners Association

 

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Kate's Massive cruises to victory
25-May-2019 17:05 PM NZST
Bettor Joy N wins in a new lifetime best
25-May-2019 16:05 PM NZST
ER Sam and Don Eash upset
25-May-2019 16:05 PM NZST
Truth And Liberty wins featured pace
25-May-2019 14:05 PM NZST
Elitloppet showcases the best in trotting
25-May-2019 14:05 PM NZST
Only Passing Thru wins feature
25-May-2019 13:05 PM NZST
Glenferrie Blade A wins by a nose
25-May-2019 13:05 PM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News