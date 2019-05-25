Kate's Massive cruises to victory

WASHINGTON, PA, May 25, 2019 --Kate's Massive powered to the lead past the quarter and made the rest of it look easy, scoring a convincing harness racing victory in Friday's $99,430 Currier & Ives for 3-year-old trotters at The Meadows.

Last year's Pennsylvania Stallion Series champion, Kate's Massive opened his sophomore campaign with a stallion series victory, so the Currier & Ives represented a step up for him. Nevertheless, Dave Palone steered the son of Muscle Massive -Sister Kate aggressively, protecting the rail starting position and getting away second.

Once Kate's Massive reached the point, he had little trouble holding off the first-over challenge of Shake N Bake. The 6-5 favorite needed only a single tap from Palone's whip in the stretch to defeat Shake N Bake by 2 lengths in 1:54.1, lowering his life mark 1.2 seconds. Long shot Stinglike A B K finished third.

Kelly Paver trains the winner, who lifted his career bankroll to $136,267, for owner and co-breeder Harry Horowitz.

It was one of five victories on the 12-race card for Palone, who triumphed for the 18th time (including Open Division wins in final heats and preliminary splits) in the illustrious history of the Currier & Ives, which was launched at The Meadows in 1975. The "winningest" driver in harness racing history, Palone collected his first Currier & Ives victory with Dontellmenomore in 1991.

Also enjoying big nights were Jim Pantaleano and trainer Scott Betts, with four and three wins, respectively.

Following a brief holiday break, live racing at The Meadows resumes Tuesday, first post 1:05 PM.

By Evan Pattak

for The Meadows Standardbred Owners Association