Kathy Parker named Hoof Beats editor

Columbus, OH - Harness racing's Kathy Parker, the longtime editor of The Horseman And Fair World, was named as the new editor of Hoof Beats magazine by the U.S. Trotting Association on Friday (March 12) succeeding Kim French who has accepted another position in the horse racing industry.

"It was a loss for the harness racing industry when The Horseman And Fair World announced they were ceasing publication in January," said USTA Executive Vice President and CEO Mike Tanner. "But when Kim told us about her new job, Kathy was the first person we thought of. She brings to Hoof Beats a unique combination of editor skills, industry knowledge and personal relationships that can make the magazine even better."

Parker also noted the fortunate timing of events.

"The timing of this is incredible, like I got a perfect trip to win a big race," said Parker about joining Hoof Beats. "When The Horseman announced it was wrapping up its business, I had hoped to be able to freelance some stories for Hoof Beats. Kim's opportunity became an opportunity for me.

"I'm excited to continue my career working as a harness racing journalist," added Parker. "I know that the digital world has become dominant in media, but I believe there are stories and information that are best presented in a printed format. Together with the Hoof Beats staff, I know we will carry on its strong tradition of excellence."

French, who had been editor since May 2018, will remain working on the magazine and assist with Parker's transition through the end of April when she departs for her new position. In addition, she will continue to write stories for the magazine.

"We want to thank Kim for all of the improvements that she made to Hoof Beats during the past three years with all of the new writers she brought on board and the excellent stories that she was able to bring to the magazine," said Dan Leary, the USTA's director of marketing and communications. "Kim and I worked together for years prior to our collaboration with Hoof Beats and the USTA, so I know that she is moving on to a great career opportunity and we wish her the best with it."

Parker, who was inducted into the Communicators Hall of Fame in 2015, began working for The Horseman And Fair World in 1980 and became editor in October 1995. In 1998, she introduced the harnessracing.com website and added the Harness Racing Weekend Preview in 2009.

A current member of the U.S. Harness Writers Association, she won a John Hervey Award for excellence in harness racing journalism in 1992.

Parker graduated from the University of Kentucky with a degree in journalism.