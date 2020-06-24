Keep On Rocking A takes feature

Keep On Rocking A (Pat Berry) left alertly as well from the outside post seven, and easily secured the pocket position, with Nine Ways (Tim Maier) settling away third and Royale Big Guy (Mooney Svendsen) dropping in fourth. The early pace was moderate (:27.4, :56.3) before Roland asked for more from Heza Real Diamond, throwing down a :27 flat third panel while taking heavy pressure from Keep On Rocking A who vacated the pocket.

Berry took the lead with Keep On Rocking A as they straightened for home and paced strong to the wire, while Royale Big Guy shook free late to secure a clear second over Heza Real Diamond.

The winning margin was two lengths for Keep On Rocking A ($4.80), an 8 year old gelded son of Rocknroll Hanover who is owned and trained by Chris Scicluna of Cranberry, NJ. The final time was 1:52 flat. This is the first season at Running Aces for both Berry and Scicluna, each of whom turned in a driving double on the card. Scicluna drove his other part of the owner entry in the Open (Major Pocket A) to pick up the pieces in fourth. Today's victory was career win number 25 for Keep On Rocking A, who has now earned $243,742 lifetime.

She'sgotitgoingon ($3.20) dominated the $10,000 Mares Open Pace event, with a confident steer from owner/trainer/driver Don Harmon. The 4 year old daughter of Tellitlikeitis yielded the lead, then took control just past the quarter and was never in doubt from there while scoring a 1-1/4 length tally in 1:54.4 on season's debut. She is also owned by Krista Harmon. My Kiwi N (Chris Scicluna) was home second, and Juslikeaqueen (Tim Maier) secured third.

Defending Aces champion driver Dean Magee led the Tuesday card with three winners, all of them for trainer Williams Hernandez - Coz And Effect (1:53.4, $21.60), I'm An Athlete (1:52.4, $3.80) and Future Delight (1:54.3, $25.20). Trainer Rick Bertrand also sent out two winners on the card - Night Girl (Kyle Husted, $18.80) and Haulin' Oats (Nick Roland, $2.80).

Live Racing returns to Running Aces on Saturday, June 27 with first post at 1:00 pm (CDT) and a carryover of $1,404.73 in the 20 cent Jackpot Pick-5.

By Darin Gagné

for Running Aces Casino Hotel & Racetrack

Columbus, MN - The featured harness racing event on the Tuesday afternoon (June 22) program at Running Aces was the $10,000 Open Handicap Pace for horses & geldings, which went to post with a talent filled field of seven. The slight favorite in the field was Heza Real Diamond (Nick Roland) who fired fastest off the gate from post six and quickly took control.