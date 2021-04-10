Keep On Winning

Keep On Dreaming after winning at Ascot Park

“It worked out perfect,” said trainer Alister Black after Keep On Dreaming recorded his third harness racing win at the Invercargill HRC meeting at Ascot Park today.

The quality three year old won his first two starts but finished fifth at Winton last month.

“He was crook last start. We treated him. He didn’t need a gut buster today.”

Brad Williamson pushed the Bettor’s Delight gelding forward from barrier five with Sweet Belle taking up the front after an early battle with American Mac.

Turning in, Sweet Belle looked to have the race won but Keep On Dreaming came strongly up the inside to win by one and a quarter lengths.

Black says Keep On Dreaming is likely to race again on the 23rd April at Winton and then head into the Supremacy in early May.

“He needs a bit of racing to get switched on. He’s still green and does silly little things. It’ll come to him and he’ll be a lot sharper next time. He loves looking at stuff. That’s why he’s go the blinds on today.”

The win was the first for regular stable driver Brad Williamson who recently returned from Australia after a successful campaign with Majestic Man. Williamson has been in quarantine for fourteen days and returned home to Oamaru last week.

“Yep it’s good to have him back. It saves me ringing around to find a driver,” said Black.

The Alabar Southern Supremacy Stakes looks to have a quality group of three year olds this season. The Group Two feature will be run on Diamonds Day on 2nd May.

“It’s probably one of the better crops. Time’s always going to be his friend.”

Keep On Dreaming is owned by Lindsay and Ian Thompson and was bought at the 2019 National Yearling Sales in Christchurch.

“He was a nice cut of a horse. He wasn’t heavy and was probably a bit on the small side and that’s probably why they got him for what they did.”

American Lightning looked on track for the Southern Supremacy in May when he won his seventh race at Ascot Park today.

Black Op trained and driven by Allan Beck won his fifth race holding to beat a late charging Better Galleon.

Northview Peg showed her liking for the sprint distance when she lead from start to finish to win the Regent Roundabout Mobile Pace over 1700 metres.

A Rocknroll Dance filly Classy Dancer won her maiden race for trainer Tony Barron and driver John Morrison.

Crusher Collins was in the right mood today winning her mobile trot beating stablemate Tweedledee. She’s trained by Lyndon Bond an was driven by Gerard O’Reilly.

View the full Invercargill results click here!