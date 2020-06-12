Day At The Track

Road To The Hambletonian - Week 2

04:24 AM 12 Jun 2020 NZST
Real Cool Sam, harness racing
Real Cool Sam
Lisa Photo
East Rutherford, NJ - Real Cool Sam leads Ken Warkentin's harness racing 'Road to the Hambletonian week 2'.
 
For all things 2020 Hambo click here    
 
 
 
 

Rank

Horse

Driver, Trainer, Owner

Ken Warkentin’s Comments

1

Real Cool Sam

(Muscle Hill) 

Dave Miller, Jim Campbell, Fashion Farms LLC

Dan Patch Award winner named after Hall of Famer Sam McKee won his first nine starts, including
the Peter Haughton Memorial, Muscle Hill gelding was a 1:52.1 world record performer, $497,774 winner finished off freshman season with fourth in Breeders Crown

2

Amigo Volo 

(Father Patrick)

Dexter Dunn, Nifty Norman, Pinske Stables, David J. Miller

Father Patrick gelding was the leading money winner among 2YO trotters in 2019 [$610,646],
won the Breeders Crown & Matron, and set four world records, finished fifth [:26.4] from post nine in his second qualifier on June 6 @ Big M

3

Capricornus

(Muscle Hill)

Tim Tetrick, Marcus Melander, JJ Racing Stable, Inc

1:52.2 Muscle Hill colt won four of his last five starts, including a Bluegrass division, and
finals of the Kindergarten & Valley Victory, banked $511,309 & leads a strong Team Svanstedt contingent, went wire-to-wire in Big M qualifier on May 30 in 1:55.2

4

Rome Pays Off

(Muscle Hill) 

Mattias Melander, Marcus Melander, 

S R F Stable 

$339,484 winning son of Muscle Hill was second in both the Peter Haughton Memorial & Breeders
Crown, Melander had the Winterbook favorite the past two years, sixth [1:56.2] behind EL Ideal in a Big M qualifier on May 30, then ninth [1:57.1] on June 6

5

Third Shift

(Chapter Seven) 

Ake Svanstedt, Mellby Gard, Inc., Ake Svanstedt

NYSS champion son of Chapter Seven set a stakes & Batavia Downs track record of 1:56 in the
NYSS Final, banked $210,461, won a Big M qualifier in 1:55 on May 30, Svanstedt has three other prospects:  Moon Bridge, King Alphonso & Ganster Hanover

6

Synergy

(Father Patrick) 

Yannick Gingras, Per Engblom, Brittany Farms, John Fielding, Herb Liverman & David Anderson

Per Engblom made his Hambletonian debut last year with Osterc, this son of Father Patrick won
a Peter Haughton elimination, Champlain division & Breeders Crown elimination, finished third [1:55.4] to EL Ideal in a Big M qualifier on May 30, entered to qualify @ Big M on June 12

7

Ready For Moni 

(Ready Cash)

Yannick Gingras, Per Engblom, John Fielding, Lindy Farms of Conn, Herb Liverman & Bud Hatfield

Son of two-time Prix D’Amerique winner Ready Cash & grandson of the great Moni Maker won the
Kentucky Sires Stakes Final in 1:54.1 & finished second in the Valley Victory Final, entered to qualify @ Big M on June 12

8

Chestnut Hill

(Muscle Hill) 

Brian Sears, Nifty Norman, Melvin Hartman, David Mc Duffee, Little E LLC

Bay Colt gives Muscle Hill four in the Top Ten, stablemate to Amigo Volo won a Kindergarten Classic division, and finished third in the PASS Final, Breeders Crown & Valley Victory, finished eighth [1:57.2] behind EL Ideal in a Big M qualifier on May 30, entered to qualify @ Big M on June 12

9

Big Oil

(Father Patrick)

Andy & Julie Miller, Jason, Doug & Ron Allen

Team Orange Crush have two seconds & a third in the last four Hambletonians, this son of Father
Patrick finished first in a deadheat with Real Cool Sam in 1:52.1 @ The Red Mile, finished fourth [1:57.1] in a Gaitway qualifier on May 31, entered to qualify @ Big M on June 12

10

Maesteraemon

(Andover Hall)

Brian Sears, Marcus Melander, S R F Stable

Improving son of Andover Hall gives Melander three in the top ten, took a mark of 1:52.4 @
The Red Mile, seventh [1:56.3] in a Big M qualifier on May 30, then rallied to win a Big M qualifier in 1:53.3 [:26..4] on June 6

Meadowlands Media Relations

 

