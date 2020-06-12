Road To The Hambletonian - Week 2

|
Rank
|
Horse
|
Driver, Trainer, Owner
|
Ken Warkentin’s Comments
|
1
|
Real Cool Sam
(Muscle Hill)
|
Dave Miller, Jim Campbell, Fashion Farms LLC
|
Dan Patch Award winner named after Hall of Famer Sam McKee won his first nine starts, including
|
2
|
Amigo Volo
(Father Patrick)
|
Dexter Dunn, Nifty Norman, Pinske Stables, David J. Miller
|
Father Patrick gelding was the leading money winner among 2YO trotters in 2019 [$610,646],
|
3
|
Capricornus
(Muscle Hill)
|
Tim Tetrick, Marcus Melander, JJ Racing Stable, Inc
|
1:52.2 Muscle Hill colt won four of his last five starts, including a Bluegrass division, and
|
4
|
Rome Pays Off
(Muscle Hill)
|
Mattias Melander, Marcus Melander,
S R F Stable
|
$339,484 winning son of Muscle Hill was second in both the Peter Haughton Memorial & Breeders
|
5
|
Third Shift
(Chapter Seven)
|
Ake Svanstedt, Mellby Gard, Inc., Ake Svanstedt
|
NYSS champion son of Chapter Seven set a stakes & Batavia Downs track record of 1:56 in the
|
6
|
Synergy
(Father Patrick)
|
Yannick Gingras, Per Engblom, Brittany Farms, John Fielding, Herb Liverman & David Anderson
|
Per Engblom made his Hambletonian debut last year with Osterc, this son of Father Patrick won
|
7
|
Ready For Moni
(Ready Cash)
|
Yannick Gingras, Per Engblom, John Fielding, Lindy Farms of Conn, Herb Liverman & Bud Hatfield
|
Son of two-time Prix D’Amerique winner Ready Cash & grandson of the great Moni Maker won the
|
8
|
Chestnut Hill
(Muscle Hill)
|
Brian Sears, Nifty Norman, Melvin Hartman, David Mc Duffee, Little E LLC
|
Bay Colt gives Muscle Hill four in the Top Ten, stablemate to Amigo Volo won a Kindergarten Classic division, and finished third in the PASS Final, Breeders Crown & Valley Victory, finished eighth [1:57.2] behind EL Ideal in a Big M qualifier on May 30, entered to qualify @ Big M on June 12
|
9
|
Big Oil
(Father Patrick)
|
Andy & Julie Miller, Jason, Doug & Ron Allen
|
Team Orange Crush have two seconds & a third in the last four Hambletonians, this son of Father
|
10
|
Maesteraemon
(Andover Hall)
|
Brian Sears, Marcus Melander, S R F Stable
|
Improving son of Andover Hall gives Melander three in the top ten, took a mark of 1:52.4 @
Meadowlands Media Relations