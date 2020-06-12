Road To The Hambletonian - Week 2

Rank Horse Driver, Trainer, Owner Ken Warkentin’s Comments

1 Real Cool Sam (Muscle Hill) Dave Miller, Jim Campbell, Fashion Farms LLC Dan Patch Award winner named after Hall of Famer Sam McKee won his first nine starts, including

the Peter Haughton Memorial, Muscle Hill gelding was a 1:52.1 world record performer, $497,774 winner finished off freshman season with fourth in Breeders Crown

2 Amigo Volo (Father Patrick) Dexter Dunn, Nifty Norman, Pinske Stables, David J. Miller Father Patrick gelding was the leading money winner among 2YO trotters in 2019 [$610,646],

won the Breeders Crown & Matron, and set four world records, finished fifth [:26.4] from post nine in his second qualifier on June 6 @ Big M

3 Capricornus (Muscle Hill) Tim Tetrick, Marcus Melander, JJ Racing Stable, Inc 1:52.2 Muscle Hill colt won four of his last five starts, including a Bluegrass division, and

finals of the Kindergarten & Valley Victory, banked $511,309 & leads a strong Team Svanstedt contingent, went wire-to-wire in Big M qualifier on May 30 in 1:55.2

4 Rome Pays Off (Muscle Hill) Mattias Melander, Marcus Melander, S R F Stable $339,484 winning son of Muscle Hill was second in both the Peter Haughton Memorial & Breeders

Crown, Melander had the Winterbook favorite the past two years, sixth [1:56.2] behind EL Ideal in a Big M qualifier on May 30, then ninth [1:57.1] on June 6

5 Third Shift (Chapter Seven) Ake Svanstedt, Mellby Gard, Inc., Ake Svanstedt NYSS champion son of Chapter Seven set a stakes & Batavia Downs track record of 1:56 in the

NYSS Final, banked $210,461, won a Big M qualifier in 1:55 on May 30, Svanstedt has three other prospects: Moon Bridge, King Alphonso & Ganster Hanover

6 Synergy (Father Patrick) Yannick Gingras, Per Engblom, Brittany Farms, John Fielding, Herb Liverman & David Anderson Per Engblom made his Hambletonian debut last year with Osterc, this son of Father Patrick won

a Peter Haughton elimination, Champlain division & Breeders Crown elimination, finished third [1:55.4] to EL Ideal in a Big M qualifier on May 30, entered to qualify @ Big M on June 12

7 Ready For Moni (Ready Cash) Yannick Gingras, Per Engblom, John Fielding, Lindy Farms of Conn, Herb Liverman & Bud Hatfield Son of two-time Prix D’Amerique winner Ready Cash & grandson of the great Moni Maker won the

Kentucky Sires Stakes Final in 1:54.1 & finished second in the Valley Victory Final, entered to qualify @ Big M on June 12

8 Chestnut Hill (Muscle Hill) Brian Sears, Nifty Norman, Melvin Hartman, David Mc Duffee, Little E LLC Bay Colt gives Muscle Hill four in the Top Ten, stablemate to Amigo Volo won a Kindergarten Classic division, and finished third in the PASS Final, Breeders Crown & Valley Victory, finished eighth [1:57.2] behind EL Ideal in a Big M qualifier on May 30, entered to qualify @ Big M on June 12

9 Big Oil (Father Patrick) Andy & Julie Miller, Jason, Doug & Ron Allen Team Orange Crush have two seconds & a third in the last four Hambletonians, this son of Father

Patrick finished first in a deadheat with Real Cool Sam in 1:52.1 @ The Red Mile, finished fourth [1:57.1] in a Gaitway qualifier on May 31, entered to qualify @ Big M on June 12