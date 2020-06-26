Ken Warkentin's Road to the Hambletonian

|
Rank
|
Horse
|
Driver, Trainer, Owner
|
Ken Warkentin’s Comments
|
1
|
Amigo Volo
(Father Patrick)
|
Dave Miller, Jim Campbell, Fashion Farms LLC
|
Leading money winner among 2YO trotters in 2019 [$610,646], won the Breeders Crown & Matron & set four world records, rallied for third [1:54.2] with a :26.3 in a Big M qualifier on June 20, entered in a $25,000 overnight @ Big M on June 27
|
2
|
Real Cool Sam
(Muscle Hill)
|
Dexter Dunn, Nifty Norman, Pinske Stables, David J. Miller
|
Dan Patch Award & Peter Haughton Memorial winner took a bad step & went offstride approaching
|
3
|
Hypnotic AM
(Chapter Seven)
|
Brian Sears, Marcus Melander, Courant Inc.
|
NYSS champion & Jim Doherty Memorial winner by Chapter Seven won her first Big M qualifier
|
4
|
Maesteraemon
(Andover Hall)
|
Brian Sears, Marcus Melander, S R F Stable
|
Gives Melander three in the Top Ten, took a mark of 1:52.4 @ The Red Mile, rallied to win his
|
5
|
Synergy
(Father Patrick)
|
Yannick Gingras, Per Engblom, Brittany Farms, John Fielding, Herb Liverman & David Anderson
|
This son of Father Patrick was third [1:55.4] in a Big M qualifier on May 30, fourth [1:54.2]
|
6
|
Big Oil
(Father Patrick)
|
Andy & Julie Miller, Jason, Doug & Ron Allen
|
The Millers have two seconds & a third in the last four Hambletonians, first in a deadheat
|
7
|
Capricornus
(Muscle Hill)
|
Tim Tetrick, Marcus Melander, JJ Racing Stable, Inc
|
Second in the William Wellwood Memorial, Melander finished second, third & fifth in last year’s
|
8
|
Third Shift
(Chapter Seven)
|
Ake Svanstedt, Mellby Gard, Inc., Ake Svanstedt
|
NYSS champion son of Chapter Seven set a stakes & Batavia Downs track record of 1:56 in the
|
9
|
Chestnut Hill
(Muscle Hill)
|
Dave Miller, Nifty Norman, Melvin Hartman, David McDuffee, Little E LLC
|
Stablemate to Amigo Volo gives Muscle Hill three in the Top Ten, third in the PASS Final, Breeders
|
10
|
Back of the neck
(Ready Cash)
|
Yannick Gingras, Ake Svanstedt, Howard Taylor, Order By Stable, Judith Taylor
|
Son of two-time Prix D’Amerique winner Ready Cash now with Team Svanstedt, won a Wellwood elimination
Meadowlands Media Relations