Day At The Track

Ken Warkentin's Road to the Hambletonian

05:14 AM 26 Jun 2020 NZST
Amigo Volo and driver Dexter Dunn
East Rutherford, NJ - Amigo Volo takes over the top harness racing spot in week four of Ken Warkentin's Road to the Hambletonian.
 
 
 
 

Rank

Horse

Driver, Trainer, Owner

Ken Warkentin’s Comments

1

Amigo Volo 

(Father Patrick)

Dave Miller, Jim Campbell, Fashion Farms LLC

Leading money winner among 2YO trotters in 2019 [$610,646], won the Breeders Crown & Matron & set four world records, rallied for third [1:54.2] with a :26.3 in a Big M qualifier on June 20, entered in a $25,000 overnight @ Big M on June 27

2

Real Cool Sam

(Muscle Hill

Dexter Dunn, Nifty Norman, Pinske Stables, David J. Miller

Dan Patch Award & Peter Haughton Memorial winner took a bad step & went offstride approaching
the half & finished seventh in his first qualifier on June 20 @ The Big M, back in to qualify on June 27

3

Hypnotic AM

(Chapter Seven

Brian Sears, Marcus Melander, Courant Inc.

NYSS champion & Jim Doherty Memorial winner by Chapter Seven won her first Big M qualifier
in 1:54 on June May 30, then unleashed an ultra impressive 1:51.1 [:27.3] on June 12, cruised in a NYSS @ Tioga Downs on June 21 in 1:54.2

4

Maesteraemon

(Andover Hall)


 

Brian Sears, Marcus Melander, S R F Stable 




 

Gives Melander three in the Top Ten, took a mark of 1:52.4 @ The Red Mile, rallied to win his
second Big M qualifier in 1:53.3 [:26.4] on June 6, won another Big M qualifier in 1:54 [:26.3] on June 20, entered in a $25,000 overnight @ Big M on June 27

5

Synergy

(Father Patrick)

Yannick Gingras, Per Engblom, Brittany Farms, John Fielding, Herb Liverman & David Anderson 

This son of Father Patrick was third [1:55.4] in a Big M qualifier on May 30, fourth [1:54.2]
@ Big M on June 12, second by a head in 1:54 [:26.2] @ Big M on June 20, entered in a $25,000 overnight @ Big M on June 27

6

Big Oil

(Father Patrick)

Andy & Julie Miller, Jason, Doug & Ron Allen 

The Millers have two seconds & a third in the last four Hambletonians, first in a deadheat
with Real Cool Sam in 1:52.1 @ The Red Mile, 1:53.3 winner in Big M qualifier on June 12, entered in an overnight @ Harrah’s Philadelphia on June 28

7

Capricornus

(Muscle Hill

Tim Tetrick, Marcus Melander, JJ Racing Stable, Inc

Second in the William Wellwood Memorial, Melander finished second, third & fifth in last year’s
Hambletonian, second [1:52.4] in his 2020 debut on June 5, was entered in an overnight @ Harrah’s Philadelphia on June 25

8

Third Shift

(Chapter Seven)

Ake Svanstedt, Mellby Gard, Inc., Ake Svanstedt 

NYSS champion son of Chapter Seven set a stakes & Batavia Downs track record of 1:56 in the
NYSS Final, banked $210,461, won a Big M qualifier in 1:55 on May 30, was entered in NYSS @ Vernon Downs on June 24 

9

Chestnut Hill

(Muscle Hill)

Dave Miller, Nifty Norman, Melvin Hartman, David McDuffee, Little E LLC

Stablemate to Amigo Volo gives Muscle Hill three in the Top Ten, third in the PASS Final, Breeders
Crown & Valley Victory, won his 2020 debut @ The Big M on June 19 in 1:53.1 [:26.1]

10

Back of the neck

(Ready Cash)

Yannick Gingras, Ake Svanstedt, Howard Taylor, Order By Stable, Judith Taylor

Son of two-time Prix D’Amerique winner Ready Cash now with Team Svanstedt, won a Wellwood elimination
& third in that final, won a Big M qualifier on June 20 in 1:53.4, entered in a $25,000 overnight @ Big M on June 27

 

Meadowlands Media Relations

 

