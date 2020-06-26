Ken Warkentin's Road to the Hambletonian

Rank Horse Driver, Trainer, Owner Ken Warkentin’s Comments

1 Amigo Volo (Father Patrick) Dave Miller, Jim Campbell, Fashion Farms LLC Leading money winner among 2YO trotters in 2019 [$610,646], won the Breeders Crown & Matron & set four world records, rallied for third [1:54.2] with a :26.3 in a Big M qualifier on June 20, entered in a $25,000 overnight @ Big M on June 27

2 Real Cool Sam (Muscle Hill) Dexter Dunn, Nifty Norman, Pinske Stables, David J. Miller Dan Patch Award & Peter Haughton Memorial winner took a bad step & went offstride approaching

the half & finished seventh in his first qualifier on June 20 @ The Big M, back in to qualify on June 27

3 Hypnotic AM (Chapter Seven) Brian Sears, Marcus Melander, Courant Inc. NYSS champion & Jim Doherty Memorial winner by Chapter Seven won her first Big M qualifier

in 1:54 on June May 30, then unleashed an ultra impressive 1:51.1 [:27.3] on June 12, cruised in a NYSS @ Tioga Downs on June 21 in 1:54.2

4 Maesteraemon (Andover Hall)

Brian Sears, Marcus Melander, S R F Stable





Gives Melander three in the Top Ten, took a mark of 1:52.4 @ The Red Mile, rallied to win his

second Big M qualifier in 1:53.3 [:26.4] on June 6, won another Big M qualifier in 1:54 [:26.3] on June 20, entered in a $25,000 overnight @ Big M on June 27

5 Synergy (Father Patrick) Yannick Gingras, Per Engblom, Brittany Farms, John Fielding, Herb Liverman & David Anderson This son of Father Patrick was third [1:55.4] in a Big M qualifier on May 30, fourth [1:54.2]

@ Big M on June 12, second by a head in 1:54 [:26.2] @ Big M on June 20, entered in a $25,000 overnight @ Big M on June 27

6 Big Oil (Father Patrick) Andy & Julie Miller, Jason, Doug & Ron Allen The Millers have two seconds & a third in the last four Hambletonians, first in a deadheat

with Real Cool Sam in 1:52.1 @ The Red Mile, 1:53.3 winner in Big M qualifier on June 12, entered in an overnight @ Harrah’s Philadelphia on June 28

7 Capricornus (Muscle Hill) Tim Tetrick, Marcus Melander, JJ Racing Stable, Inc Second in the William Wellwood Memorial, Melander finished second, third & fifth in last year’s

Hambletonian, second [1:52.4] in his 2020 debut on June 5, was entered in an overnight @ Harrah’s Philadelphia on June 25

8 Third Shift (Chapter Seven) Ake Svanstedt, Mellby Gard, Inc., Ake Svanstedt NYSS champion son of Chapter Seven set a stakes & Batavia Downs track record of 1:56 in the

NYSS Final, banked $210,461, won a Big M qualifier in 1:55 on May 30, was entered in NYSS @ Vernon Downs on June 24

9 Chestnut Hill (Muscle Hill) Dave Miller, Nifty Norman, Melvin Hartman, David McDuffee, Little E LLC Stablemate to Amigo Volo gives Muscle Hill three in the Top Ten, third in the PASS Final, Breeders

Crown & Valley Victory, won his 2020 debut @ The Big M on June 19 in 1:53.1 [:26.1]