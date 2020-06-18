Day At The Track

Ken Warkentin's Road to the Hambletonian

12:35 PM 18 Jun 2020 NZST
Real Cool Sam, harness racing
Real Cool Sam
Lisa Photo

East Rutherford, NJ - Real Cool Sam & Amigo Volo are among four harness racing horses in the Top Ten qualifying Saturday.

The filly Hypnotic AM jumps on list in #3 spot after winning in 1:51.1.

 

Rank

Horse

Driver, Trainer, Owner

Ken Warkentin’s Comments

1

Real Cool Sam

(Muscle Hill

Dave Miller, Jim Campbell, Fashion Farms LLC

Dan Patch Award winner named after Hall of Famer Sam McKee won his first nine starts, including the Peter Haughton Memorial, Jim Campbell said, “We’re in no hurry to qualify him and didn’t really have a set schedule; I just want to have a limited number of starts”, entered to qualify @ Big M on June 20

2

Amigo Volo 

(Father Patrick)

Dexter Dunn, Nifty Norman, Pinske Stables, David J. Miller

Leading money winner among 2YO trotters in 2019 [$610,646], won the Breeders Crown & Matron, and set four world records, fifth [:26.4] from post nine in his second qualifier on June 6 @ Big M, entered to qualify @ Big M on June 20

3

Hypnotic AM

(Chapter Seven

Brian Sears, Marcus Melander, Courant Inc.

NYSS champion & Jim Doherty Memorial winner by Chapter Seven won her first Big M qualifier in 1:54 on June May 30, then unleashed an ultra impressive 1:51.1 [:27.3] on June 12, prompting her connections to consider a shot at the boys   

4

Capricornus

(Muscle Hill

Tim Tetrick, Marcus Melander, JJ Racing Stable, Inc

William Wellwood Memorial elimination winner & second in that final, Melander finished second, third & fifth in last year’s Hambletonian, second [1:55.3] in a Big M qualifier on May 30, second [1:52.4] in his 2020 debut on June 5

5

Big Oil

(Father Patrick)

Andy & Julie Miller, Jason, Doug & Ron Allen 

Team Orange Crush have two seconds & a third in the last four Hambletonians, this son of Father Patrick finished first in a deadheat with Real Cool Sam in 1:52.1 @ The Red Mile, fourth [1:57.1] in a Gaitway qualifier on May 31, 1:53.3 winner @ Big M on June 12 

6

Maesteraemon

(Andover Hall)

Brian Sears, Marcus Melander, S R F Stable 

Improving son of Andover Hall gives Melander three in the top ten, took a mark of 1:52.4 @ The Red Mile, seventh [1:56.3] in a Big M qualifier on May 30, then rallied to win a Big M qualifier in 1:53.3 [:26.4] on June 6, entered to qualify @ Big M on June 20

7

Third Shift

(Chapter Seven)

Ake Svanstedt, Mellby Gard, Inc., Ake Svanstedt 

NYSS champion son of Chapter Seven set a stakes & Batavia Downs track record of 1:56 in the NYSS Final, banked $210,461, won a Big M qualifier in 1:55 on May 30, Svanstedt has three other prospects:  Moon Bridge, King Alphonso & Gangster Hanover 

8

Synergy

(Father Patrick)

Yannick Gingras, Per Engblom, Brittany Farms, John Fielding, Herb Liverman & David Anderson 

Per Engblom made his Hambletonian debut last year with Osterc, this son of Father Patrick won a Peter Haughton elimination, Champlain division & Breeders Crown elimination, third [1:55.4] in a Big M qualifier on May 30, fourth [1:54.2] @ Big M on June 12, entered to qualify @ Big M on June 20

9

Ready For Moni

(Ready Cash)

Yannick Gingras, Per Engblom, John Fielding, Lindy Farms of Conn, Herb Liverman & Bud Hatfield

Son of two-time Prix D’Amerique winner Ready Cash & grandson of the great Moni Maker won the Kentucky Sires Stakes Final in 1:54.1 & finished second in the Valley Victory Final, scratched from a Big M qualifier on June 12

10

Rome Pays Off

(Muscle Hill)

Mattias Melander, Marcus Melander, S R F Stable

$339,484 winning son of Muscle Hill was second in both the Peter Haughton Memorial & Breeders Crown, Melander had the Winterbook favorite the past two years, sixth [1:56.2] in a Big M qualifier on May 30, then ninth [1:57.1] on June 6

 

Meadowlands Media Relations

