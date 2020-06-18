Ken Warkentin's Road to the Hambletonian

Rank Horse Driver, Trainer, Owner Ken Warkentin’s Comments

1 Real Cool Sam ( Muscle Hill ) Dave Miller, Jim Campbell, Fashion Farms LLC Dan Patch Award winner named after Hall of Famer Sam McKee won his first nine starts, including the Peter Haughton Memorial, Jim Campbell said, “We’re in no hurry to qualify him and didn’t really have a set schedule; I just want to have a limited number of starts”, entered to qualify @ Big M on June 20

2 Amigo Volo ( Father Patrick ) Dexter Dunn, Nifty Norman, Pinske Stables, David J. Miller Leading money winner among 2YO trotters in 2019 [$610,646], won the Breeders Crown & Matron, and set four world records, fifth [:26.4] from post nine in his second qualifier on June 6 @ Big M, entered to qualify @ Big M on June 20

3 Hypnotic AM ( Chapter Seven ) Brian Sears, Marcus Melander, Courant Inc. NYSS champion & Jim Doherty Memorial winner by Chapter Seven won her first Big M qualifier in 1:54 on June May 30, then unleashed an ultra impressive 1:51.1 [:27.3] on June 12, prompting her connections to consider a shot at the boys

4 Capricornus ( Muscle Hill ) Tim Tetrick, Marcus Melander, JJ Racing Stable, Inc William Wellwood Memorial elimination winner & second in that final, Melander finished second, third & fifth in last year’s Hambletonian, second [1:55.3] in a Big M qualifier on May 30, second [1:52.4] in his 2020 debut on June 5

5 Big Oil ( Father Patrick ) Andy & Julie Miller, Jason, Doug & Ron Allen Team Orange Crush have two seconds & a third in the last four Hambletonians, this son of Father Patrick finished first in a deadheat with Real Cool Sam in 1:52.1 @ The Red Mile, fourth [1:57.1] in a Gaitway qualifier on May 31, 1:53.3 winner @ Big M on June 12

6 Maesteraemon ( Andover Hall ) Brian Sears, Marcus Melander, S R F Stable Improving son of Andover Hall gives Melander three in the top ten, took a mark of 1:52.4 @ The Red Mile, seventh [1:56.3] in a Big M qualifier on May 30, then rallied to win a Big M qualifier in 1:53.3 [:26.4] on June 6, entered to qualify @ Big M on June 20

7 Third Shift ( Chapter Seven ) Ake Svanstedt, Mellby Gard, Inc., Ake Svanstedt NYSS champion son of Chapter Seven set a stakes & Batavia Downs track record of 1:56 in the NYSS Final, banked $210,461, won a Big M qualifier in 1:55 on May 30, Svanstedt has three other prospects: Moon Bridge, King Alphonso & Gangster Hanover

8 Synergy ( Father Patrick ) Yannick Gingras, Per Engblom, Brittany Farms, John Fielding, Herb Liverman & David Anderson Per Engblom made his Hambletonian debut last year with Osterc, this son of Father Patrick won a Peter Haughton elimination, Champlain division & Breeders Crown elimination, third [1:55.4] in a Big M qualifier on May 30, fourth [1:54.2] @ Big M on June 12, entered to qualify @ Big M on June 20

9 Ready For Moni ( Ready Cash ) Yannick Gingras, Per Engblom, John Fielding, Lindy Farms of Conn, Herb Liverman & Bud Hatfield Son of two-time Prix D’Amerique winner Ready Cash & grandson of the great Moni Maker won the Kentucky Sires Stakes Final in 1:54.1 & finished second in the Valley Victory Final, scratched from a Big M qualifier on June 12