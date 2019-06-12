Day At The Track

Ken Warkentin's road to the Hambletonian

03:06 AM 12 Jun 2019 NZST
Greenshoe and Gimpanzee remain 1,2 in Week 4 of Ken Warkentin's harness racing Road to the Hambletonian.

Forbidden Trade and Pilot Discretion enter the top ten after wins in their respective Goodtimes Eliminations.

Hambletonian 2019

 

Ken Warkentin’s Comments

Greenshoe

(Father Patrick)

Brian Sears, Marcus Melander, Courant Inc, Hans Backe, Lars Grandqvist, Morten Langli

Stunning 1:51.2 sophomore debut on May 17, made it back-to-back NJSS Finals on May 31 in an amazing 1:50.2, seems well ahead of his competition with a world of upside, did not race last week

Gimpanzee

(Chapter Seven)

Brian Sears, Marcus Melander, Courant Inc, S R F Stable

Dan Patch Award winner extended his undefeated string to 10-for-10 with an easy 1:54 romp in the EBC @ Vernon Downs on May 27, like stablemate Greenshoe did not race last week

Don’t Let’em

(Muscle Hill)

Yannick Gingras, Nancy Johansson, Brittany Farms, Christina Takter, John Fielding, Herb Liverman

Peter Haughton Memorial winner in a track record 1:51.4, scratched sick on May 31, flew home in :26.1 to finish second [1:52] by a nose in a sharp 3YO debut on June 7 @ Big M

Green Manalishi S

(Muscle Hill)

Tim Tetrick, Marcus Melander, Courant Inc

Wm. Wellwood & Bluegrass winner rebounded off breaks in two straight qualifiers with a more sure-footed second [1:53.4] to Marion Marauder in a Big M qualifier on June 8

Forbidden Trade

(Kadabra)

Bob McClure, Luc Blais, Determination

O’Brien Award winner upset Swandre the Giant with a :26.3 final quarter to win his Goodtimes elimination in 1:53.1, post 4 in the final, McClure said, “He grew up a lot, matured a lot and has always been really fast. He got a nice trip and took advantage of it.”

Swandre The Giant

(Swan For All)

Yannick Gingras, Ron Burke, Diamond Creek Racing, J & T Silva Stables, Howard Taylor

Off his 3YO debut & first start for Team Burke in career best 1:54 in Indiana Sires Stakes @ Hoosier Park on May 30, set the pace & finished second [1:53.1] in his Goodtimes elim, post 2 in the final

Pilot Discretion

(Muscle Hill)

Andrew McCarthy, Tony Alagna, Robert LeBlanc, David Anderson, John Fodera

Remained undefeated 5-for-5 & 3-for-3 this season with a career best 1:52 Goodtimes elimination romp, Alagna said, “He trained back great in Florida this winter. We were high leaving Florida and hoping he would do what he’s doing right now.”

Reign Of Honor

(Father Patrick)

Dave Miller, Nifty Norman, De Volente Farms, Jennifer Dalton Stable, Tom Pontone, Kentuckiana Racing Stable

Kindergarten Classic winner at two, rallied to win a NJSS division in 1:54.2 on May 24 & closed from far back to finish second [1:51.3] to Greenshoe in the NJSS Final on May 31, did not race last week

Super Schissel

(Uncle Peter)

Scott Zeron, Per Engblom, Al Libfeld, Perry Soderberg

Grand Circuit winning 2YO finished a strong third [1:52.1] on May 31, fourth [1:53.3] from post 10 in an elimination of Goodtimes, post five in the final

10 Cantab Fashion

(Cantab Hall)

Dave Miller, Jim Campbell, Fashion Farms

1:51.4 Grand Circuit performer as a freshman finished sixth [1:55.2] & seventh [1:56.2] in two Big M qualifiers so far after slow starts from outside posts, has some catching up to do

Ken Warkentin
