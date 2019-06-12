Ken Warkentin's road to the Hambletonian

Greenshoe and Gimpanzee remain 1,2 in Week 4 of Ken Warkentin's harness racing Road to the Hambletonian.

Forbidden Trade and Pilot Discretion enter the top ten after wins in their respective Goodtimes Eliminations.

Hambletonian 2019

Ken Warkentin’s Comments

1 Greenshoe

( Father Patrick )

Brian Sears, Marcus Melander, Courant Inc, Hans Backe, Lars Grandqvist, Morten Langli

Stunning 1:51.2 sophomore debut on May 17, made it back-to-back NJSS Finals on May 31 in an amazing 1:50.2, seems well ahead of his competition with a world of upside, did not race last week

2 Gimpanzee

( Chapter Seven )

Brian Sears, Marcus Melander, Courant Inc, S R F Stable

Dan Patch Award winner extended his undefeated string to 10-for-10 with an easy 1:54 romp in the EBC @ Vernon Downs on May 27, like stablemate Greenshoe did not race last week

3 Don’t Let’em

( Muscle Hill )

Yannick Gingras, Nancy Johansson, Brittany Farms, Christina Takter, John Fielding, Herb Liverman

Peter Haughton Memorial winner in a track record 1:51.4, scratched sick on May 31, flew home in :26.1 to finish second [1:52] by a nose in a sharp 3YO debut on June 7 @ Big M

4 Green Manalishi S

( Muscle Hill )

Tim Tetrick, Marcus Melander, Courant Inc

Wm. Wellwood & Bluegrass winner rebounded off breaks in two straight qualifiers with a more sure-footed second [1:53.4] to Marion Marauder in a Big M qualifier on June 8

5 Forbidden Trade

( Kadabra )

Bob McClure, Luc Blais, Determination

O’Brien Award winner upset Swandre the Giant with a :26.3 final quarter to win his Goodtimes elimination in 1:53.1, post 4 in the final, McClure said, “He grew up a lot, matured a lot and has always been really fast. He got a nice trip and took advantage of it.”

6 Swandre The Giant

( Swan For All )

Yannick Gingras, Ron Burke, Diamond Creek Racing, J & T Silva Stables, Howard Taylor

Off his 3YO debut & first start for Team Burke in career best 1:54 in Indiana Sires Stakes @ Hoosier Park on May 30, set the pace & finished second [1:53.1] in his Goodtimes elim, post 2 in the final

7 Pilot Discretion

( Muscle Hill )

Andrew McCarthy, Tony Alagna, Robert LeBlanc, David Anderson, John Fodera

Remained undefeated 5-for-5 & 3-for-3 this season with a career best 1:52 Goodtimes elimination romp, Alagna said, “He trained back great in Florida this winter. We were high leaving Florida and hoping he would do what he’s doing right now.”

8 Reign Of Honor

( Father Patrick )

Dave Miller, Nifty Norman, De Volente Farms, Jennifer Dalton Stable, Tom Pontone, Kentuckiana Racing Stable

Kindergarten Classic winner at two, rallied to win a NJSS division in 1:54.2 on May 24 & closed from far back to finish second [1:51.3] to Greenshoe in the NJSS Final on May 31, did not race last week

9 Super Schissel

( Uncle Peter )

Scott Zeron, Per Engblom, Al Libfeld, Perry Soderberg

Grand Circuit winning 2YO finished a strong third [1:52.1] on May 31, fourth [1:53.3] from post 10 in an elimination of Goodtimes, post five in the final

10 Cantab Fashion

( Cantab Hall )

Dave Miller, Jim Campbell, Fashion Farms

1:51.4 Grand Circuit performer as a freshman finished sixth [1:55.2] & seventh [1:56.2] in two Big M qualifiers so far after slow starts from outside posts, has some catching up to do