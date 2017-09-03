Shadow Play quinella's Champlain Stakes

Campbelville, September 2 - Kendal Seelster, the distant 9-1 second choice, used a perfect pocket trip to upset the previously undefeated Percy Bluechip in Saturday night's $169,831 Champlain Stakes for harness racing rookie filly pacers, at Mohawk.

Trained by Paul Reid and piloted by Randy Waples, Kendall Seelster arrived at the Champlain from a runner-up effort to Percy Bluechip in the Eternal Camnation but the filly turned the tables on her heavily-backed rival (1-5).

Kendall Seelster showed speed off the gate but it was Percy Bluechip (Trevor Henry) who would demand the lead through an opening-quarter of :26.2 with Waples content to sit the trip with Pueblo Blue Chip and Kissin In The Sand following their early foot.

Percy Bluechip and Kendall Seelster separated from the field down the back straight marking the half in :55.3 as Big Thong made a first-over attempt but flattened as the field straightened for home.

Percy Bluechip maintained a precarious lead at the top of the lane but there was no denying Kendall Seelster who angled out and powered to a four-length score in a Champlain record time of 1:51.1. Percy Bluechip finished second, while Pueblo Blue Chip was third.

Waples was pleased with the determined effort from his filly to finally take down Percy Bluechip in her fifth attempt.

"I seem to draw her every week (Percy Bluechip) and I always seem to get away close to her or on her back," said Waples. "I can never beat her and sometimes I don't get out to get the chance. The first couple times I raced against her, even if I got out there was no beating her."

Waples believes the previously frustrated trips may have been to their advantage on this night.

"My filly is really fresh right now because she hasn't been getting out," said Waples. "Tonight things worked out and she got out and raced really well. Take nothing away from that other mare, she's about as good a two-year-old filly as I've seen in a long time."

The bay daughter of Shadow Play -Kiddie Cocktail is now a two-time winner for owner 1187422 Ontario Inc. from seven starts and Waples is looking forward to a bright future.

"It will be interesting to see how much better she can get," said Waples. "She doesn't necessarily have to leave out of there, she does have great gate speed, but she races quite well the other way too. It will be interesting to see when she gets the right kind of trip just who she can beat."

Bred in Ontario by Seelster Farms Inc., Kendall Seelster was purchased for $47,000 at the Forest City Yearling Sale. She paid $21.80 to win.

Keith McCalmont - WEG Communications