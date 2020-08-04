Day At The Track

Kendra N wins mares feature pace

05:30 PM 03 Aug 2020 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono.jpg
The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono

WILKES-BARRE PA - The Sportswriter mare Kendra N teamed with harness racing driver Jordan Stratton to take advantage of a wild front-end battle in the $17,200 mares harness racing pacing feature on the Sunday twilight card at The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono, closing the best of all to take a new mark of 1:51.

Summer Charm was sent to the lead early and hit the quarter in 26; favored Bettor Joy N attempted to quarter-move but was given the cold shoulder by the pacesetter into a strong wind, and with Shecandance N keeping the pocket tight, the raging duel took the front of the field by the half in a punishing :53.2.

Dibaba N, who had gapped behind the fast early fireworks, got in gear down the backstretch and swept the embattled front horses going to the 1:21 three-quarters, with Kendra N hot on her tail. Kendra N was left uncovered on the far turn, but she had by far the most energy left late, winning by 4½ lengths over a resurgent Summer Charm, with Dibaba N third.

Kendra N is now 5-3-1-1-$35,997 since being imported from New Zealand by trainer Peter Tritton and the Vonknoblauch Stable LLC, and she may be making her way to even higher company soon.

If the feature race was hotly-contested early, the $14,000 distaff co-feature pace was a cavalry charge late, with the first seven separated by less than two lengths at the finish. The American Ideal mare Topville Angelina grinded uncovered into a :56.1 last half to emerge most photogenic in 1:53.1 for driver George Napolitano Jr. and trainer/owner Gilbert Garcia-Herrera.

 

PHHA / Pocono

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

USHWA free Hambo handicapping contest
04-Aug-2020 03:08 AM NZST
$154,600 NYSS & Guaranteed Pick 5 pool
04-Aug-2020 02:08 AM NZST
Love A Good Story breaks track record
04-Aug-2020 01:08 AM NZST
Hennessey with seven wins including feature
04-Aug-2020 01:08 AM NZST
OHHA streaming Wood County Fair
04-Aug-2020 01:08 AM NZST
Kendra N wins mares feature pace
03-Aug-2020 17:08 PM NZST
SB Madame Secretary back on top
03-Aug-2020 14:08 PM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News