Kentuckiana Farms announce 2018 stud fees

Muscle Mass will stand in Ontario at Tara Hills Stud for a fee of $10,000 CA. 2017 has been an incredible year for Muscle Mass with his first New York crop ending the harness racing season as the overall leading sire of 2YO trotters with earnings of $1,397,262 (over $650,000 greater than his closest competitor Chapter Seven ).

Among his many accomplishments, Muscle Mass is the 3rd leading North American sire of 2YO trotters with earnings of over $1.75M, led only by Cantab Hall and Muscle Hill . Muscle Mass ’ son Tito capped off a great 2017 season with a win in the $215,000 Kindergarten Classic Final at the Meadowlands on Saturday night.

Swan for All will stand in Indiana at Victory Hill Farm for a fee of $5,000. Swan for All , the leading sire of trotters in Indiana, has 2YO earnings in 2017 of over $1.5M and overall earnings of over $5M. Swan for All sired two Breeders Crown Champions in 2017 - - 2YO Fiftydallarbill ($458,950) and World Champion Hannelore Hanover ($2,377,564).

Yankee Glide will stand in Kentucky at Kentuckiana Farms for Private Treaty. Yankee Glide , with sire earnings of over $90M, continues to solidify his place among the greatest sires of all time.

Bob Brady

502-863-3070

rmbrady@kentuckianafarms.com

Ken Jackson

859-335-0928

kjackson@kentuckianafarms.com