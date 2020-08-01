Day At The Track

Kentuckiana Lodge adds a new string to their bow

12:45 PM 01 Aug 2020 NZST
Blair Orange enjoys a win with Chrissie Dalgety, and Cran and Chrissie’s youngest daughter, Madison
Race Images Photo

The successful Harness Racing Stable of Kentuckiana Lodge from Canterbury New Zealand, has added a new edition to their stable for the 2020/21 harness racing season.

Chrissie Dalgety has joined the training partnership along side Nathan Purdon who is heading into his second season in the job.

Chrissie, who is Cran Dalgety’s wife has played a large part in the input of Kentuckiana Lodge over the years, and comes into the training partnership looking to add diversity into the operation and to continue excelling. Chrissie herself holds shares in around 16 of the stables race horses currently.

Chrissie says, “I am looking forward to the upcoming season and am excited for some of our younger stock to step out, along with targeting some nice races with our current racehorses.”

Kentuckiana Lodge who have just come out of their first season in training partnership with Nathan Purdon had a very successful 2019/20 racing season finishing 4th in the National Premiership.

The season was highlighted for them with the unleashing of exciting Juvenile Krug who won his first Group 1 in the $150,000 2yo Young Guns Final in Auckland in march.

Also Dr Susan winning the $150,000 Group 1 Victorian Oaks in Melbourne in January.

