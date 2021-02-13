Kentucky Historical Horse Racing bill passes

After a lengthy debate on the House floor, SB 120 has passed the Kentucky State House with a 55-38 vote. The bill changes the definition of pari-mutuel to allow Historical Horse Racing machines to be included after a Kentucky Supreme Court decision deemed they were not.

Historical horse racing fuels Kentucky’s signature horse industry, strengthens purse money for racing, provides valuable jobs and generates millions in tax revenue to benefit investments across the Commonwealth. The revitalized Kentucky Sire Stakes Program, enhanced Kentucky Proud Series (formerly fair racing) and the exciting new Kentucky Stallion Bonus Program are all a direct result of the growth of historical horse racing in recent years.

Governor Beshear has been vocal in his support of the horse industry and historical horse racing and its positive impacts on our state. He is expected to sign the bill once it hits his desk.

The Red Mile we will reopen tomorrow, February 13th at 10 am.

The Kentucky Harness Horsemen’s Association would like to thank the legislators who voted YES on this bill. Also, thank you to everyone that reached out to let them know how important this bill was to the horse industry. Its passage will certainly continue to grow our industry. In standardbred racing it has already helped fuel our purses, add race tracks, grow our fair program, add money and legs to the Kentucky Sire Stakes program, along with bringing more mares to board at our farms, and a new stallion bonus has added quality stallions.

The Kentucky Harness Association applauds the Kentucky House of Representatives for the passage of Senate Bill 120 to secure a strong and healthy horse industry by preserving historical horse racing.

“We greatly appreciate the countless hours of hard work by the members of the Kentucky House and Senate and their continued dedication to the horse industry in Kentucky. To see and be part of a united front in working diligently to fight for Kentucky’s signature industry was refreshing in these challenging times. Passage of this historical horse racing bill enables Kentucky to remain the Horse Capital of the World.,” said Bob Brady, President of the KHA.

“Although it is impossible to give proper recognition to every person and organization that came together to make passage of this bill possible, the KHA wants to give special thanks to Marc Guilfoil, Executive Director of the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission, a life-long advocate for harness racing in Kentucky, and his wife Elisabeth Jensen, Executive Vice President of KEEP (Kentucky Equine Education Project), for the countless hours of time and dedication to making this happen,” says Bob Brady. “Marc and Elisabeth have a unique ability to work cooperatively throughout all aspects of the horse industry to make Kentucky the special place that it is,” continues Brady.

From the KHA and KHHA