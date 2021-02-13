Day At The Track

Kentucky Historical Horse Racing bill passes

02:16 AM 13 Feb 2021 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
9-24-20 Kentucky Harness Association logo.jpg

After a lengthy debate on the House floor, SB 120 has passed the Kentucky State House with a 55-38 vote. The bill changes the definition of pari-mutuel to allow Historical Horse Racing machines to be included after a Kentucky Supreme Court decision deemed they were not.

Historical horse racing fuels Kentucky’s signature horse industry, strengthens purse money for racing, provides valuable jobs and generates millions in tax revenue to benefit investments across the Commonwealth.  The revitalized Kentucky Sire Stakes Program, enhanced Kentucky Proud Series (formerly fair racing) and the exciting new Kentucky Stallion Bonus Program are all a direct result of the growth of historical horse racing in recent years. 

Governor Beshear has been vocal in his support of the horse industry and historical horse racing and its positive impacts on our state. He is expected to sign the bill once it hits his desk. 

The Red Mile we will reopen tomorrow, February 13th at 10 am.

The Kentucky Harness Horsemen’s Association would like to thank the legislators who voted YES on this bill. Also, thank you to everyone that reached out to let them know how important this bill was to the horse industry. Its passage will certainly continue to grow our industry. In standardbred racing it has already helped fuel our purses, add race tracks, grow our fair program, add money and legs to the Kentucky Sire Stakes program, along with bringing more mares to board at our farms, and a new stallion bonus has added quality stallions. 

The Kentucky Harness Association applauds the Kentucky House of Representatives for the passage of Senate Bill 120 to secure a strong and healthy horse industry by preserving historical horse racing. 

“We greatly appreciate the countless hours of hard work by the members of the Kentucky House and Senate and their continued dedication to the horse industry in Kentucky.  To see and be part of a united front in working diligently to fight for Kentucky’s signature industry was refreshing in these challenging times.  Passage of this historical horse racing bill enables Kentucky to remain the Horse Capital of the World.,” said Bob Brady, President of the KHA.

“Although it is impossible to give proper recognition to every person and organization that came together to make passage of this bill possible, the KHA wants to give special thanks to Marc Guilfoil, Executive Director of the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission, a life-long advocate for harness racing in Kentucky, and his wife Elisabeth Jensen, Executive Vice President of  KEEP (Kentucky Equine Education Project), for the countless hours of time and dedication to making this happen,” says Bob Brady.  “Marc and Elisabeth have a unique ability to work cooperatively throughout all aspects of the horse industry to make Kentucky the special place that it is,” continues Brady.

From the KHA and KHHA

 

 
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Kentucky Historical Horse Racing bill passes
13-Feb-2021 02:02 AM NZDT
New York Sire Stakes 2021 schedule
13-Feb-2021 02:02 AM NZDT
Pollack-Cullipher hope new horse pays off
13-Feb-2021 02:02 AM NZDT
SRF seeks artistic submissions
13-Feb-2021 02:02 AM NZDT
Allmyx'sliventexas heads Cal Expo marquee
13-Feb-2021 02:02 AM NZDT
Jim Pantaleano notches 8,000th win
12-Feb-2021 11:02 AM NZDT
Longtime horseman Jack Baggitt, Jr. dies
12-Feb-2021 10:02 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News