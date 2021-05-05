Kerford Road A motors home at Yonkers

Kerford Road A saved ground for much of the Yonkers Raceway harness racing conditioned feature pace on Tuesday, but his move at the five-eighths and late tenacity earned him a spot in the winner's circle.

Jim Marohn Jr. landed the seven-year-old gelding the pocket spot from post four heading for the first bend, but Redbank Blaze A's (Matt Kakaley) brush to the top relegated him to third. Kerford Road continued in the three-hole through splits of :28 and :56.3 before going on the attack past the five-eighths pole.

Kerford Road made inroads on the leader quickly, reaching the Redbank Blaze A's harness as the six-horse field hit three-quarters in 1:25.1. The two locked in battle down the stretch, and Kerford Road prevailed under the light of the wire in a 1:53.4 triumph.

Redbank Blaze A was a neck short in second, completing an Aussie top two. Pointomygrandson (Scott Zeron) was a clear third.

KERFORD ROAD REPLAY

Kerford Road A, an Australian expat that moved to North America in 2020, has won 20 of his 77 lifetime starts and earned more than $145,000. The ownership group of Harmon Racing Stable LLC, Winners Circle Racing LLC, and John Campagnuolo of Loxahatchee brought the son of Somebeachsomewhere stateside; Robert Harmon trains for the coalition.

Yonkers Raceway will be back on Wednesday, May 5 with a nine-race card that kicks off at 7:15 p.m. EDT.

by Nicholas Barnsdale, for Harnesslink