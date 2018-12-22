Kerr gets two, including the Cup

Rangiora trainer Mitchell Kerr won back to back races at the Wairio Trotting Club Meeting at Winton's Central Southland Raceway today.

Zinny Mach made it two wins from two starts in six days when he impressively won the Net Ten EOM at Macca Lodge Mobile Pace.

Driver Nathan Williamson got a nice run through from the second row and ended up three back on the inside. When Ideal Draw moved out of the one one and progressed forward, Williamson followed him round and with 1700 metres to run he was in front.

The winning margin was one and a quarter lengths from I’m Trouble with third taken by Governor’s Bay.

“He’s a lovely wee horse. Good gate speed and he loves rolling in front. He's had two good wins (in Southland). Hopefully he can make it three next week,” said driver Nathan Williamson in referring to the $12,000 Nuggets Final at the Winton meeting Monday week.

“He’s got the Nuggets on the 31st and he’ll be coming home after that.”

Today’s winning time was 2-57.0.



Zinny Mach stretching out at the finish - Photo Bruce Stewart.

Zinny Mach is out of the Christian Cullen mare Zingara who's part of the famed Black Watch family.

He was bought for $50,000 by part owner Ray Fleetwood at the 2017 Australasian Classic Yearling Sales in Auckland.

In the following race it was a very similar scenario for the Kerr Wairio Cup runner Smokin By. After beginning well, Williamson had the four year old; four back on the inside before moving him forward with a lap to run.

At the 600 metres he was travelling well when second favourite Nearis Green which had led and then trailed, started to fall away from Smokin By’s back.

At the foot of the lane Smokin By was off and gone and commentator Dave McDonald aptly called it ‘a demolition job.’

The winning margin was six and a half-lengths and Williamson didn’t have to pull the ear plugs. Stablemates Shezacullengirl and Mach’s Back filled the minor places.

“He’s going to be a really good horse one day. He’s got a massive motor,” Williamson said after the run.

Trainer Mitchell Kerr also thinks the four year old has a future but that he’s still on a learning curve.

“He’s got all the ability in the world. He’s just needs things to go his way. When he winds up he’s got amazing speed.”

The Cup had two false starts before it finally got underway and Williamson said Smokin By got better with each one.

“That was really good. I was really pleased. It opens more races up for us now. That was probably the biggest take out of the day,” said Kerr.

He says Smokin By will have a break now and come back and race through March and April.

“I’d love to sneak him in to some of those nicer races later on.”

Mitchell’s father Paul bought Smokin By for $30,000 at the 2016 New Zealand Premier Sales in Christchurch.

He has a host of great winners in his immediate pedigree including Venus Serena, Gail Devers and Rona Lorraine.

Smokin By winning the Wairio Cup