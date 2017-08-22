$40,000 supplement to Canadian Pacing Derby

CAMPBELLVILLE, August 21 - The Mohawk Race Office would like to remind harness racing horsepeople that the entry box for the 2017 Canadian Pacing Derby closes tomorrow (Tuesday) morning at 10:30 a.m.

Supplements to this year's Canadian Pacing Derby were due this morning and the connections of nine-year-old Keystone Velocity opted to supplement for a fee of $40,000.

A winner of over $1.1 million, Keystone Velocity has won six of 13 starts this season for trainer Rene Allard and owners Allard Racing Inc, Kapildeo Singh and VIP Internet Stable LLC.

Keystone Velocity is a 25-time winner with a mark of 1:48.2.

If necessary, eliminations for the Canadian Pacing Derby will take place this Saturday (August 26). The final of Canada's oldest harness race is scheduled for Saturday, September 2.

Mark McKelvie