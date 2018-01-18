Killean Kut Kid ready for forever home

Millstone Township, NJ - Jan. 18, 2018 - Killean Cut Kid, now a 13 year old gelding, the son of Mach Three who earned $315,239 in his harness racing career, is ready for a home nearly six months after he was found in a Louisiana kill pen.

It was noted on Facebook, by the owner that he was deceased. Kid was helped by a volunteer group on Facebook, Save Our Standardbreds From Slaughter (SOSS), and Standardbred Retirement Foundation (SRF).