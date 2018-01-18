Killean Kut Kid ready for forever home

Millstone Township, NJ - Jan. 18, 2018 - Killean Cut Kid, now a 13 year old gelding, the son of Mach Three who earned $315,239 in his harness racing career, is ready for a home nearly six months after he was found in a Louisiana kill pen.
It was noted on Facebook, by the owner that he was deceased. Kid was helped by a volunteer group on Facebook, Save Our Standardbreds From Slaughter (SOSS), and Standardbred Retirement Foundation (SRF).
Kid was in very poor condition and was sent to a quarantine facility where he received medical care.
As a result of Decubitis ulcers on all four legs, believed to be the result of having bandages on for an extended period of time, he required a great deal of care. Kid was fortunate to have kind donors, and SRF help with his care and transportation to NJ.
Today, he is ready for a loving home. Kid is in Cream Ridge, NJ with Dr. Hogan where he has been for a couple of months receiving wonderful care; she notes that he is a very sweet horse.
Kid certainly deserves a soft place to land, and with his very kind and patient temperament, this handsome guy can even take the saddle for the occasional ride.
Kid needs one more lucky charm, a home to call his own. To offer this big winner a home contact SRF at 732-446-4422, or email SRFAdoption@gmail.com.
