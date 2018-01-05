Prentice swab drama - Soho Tribeca moved

Bryan Cousins will guide the pacing star into a rich Gloucester Park cups double.

Harness racing trainer-reinsman Kim Prentice is under a swab inquiry cloud and star pacer Soho Tribeca has left his team on the eve of a rich Gloucester Park cups double.

Bryan Cousins is training the five-year-old for next Friday’s Fremantle Pacing Cup (2536m) and the WA Pacing Cup (2936m) on January 19.

Prentice recently won two Inter Dominion Championship qualifying heats with Soho Tribeca, who ran sixth to Lazarus in the final. Prentice said yesterday his three-year-old winner Extradite had returned a positive swab. “He’s come back positive from a Northam race,” Prentice said. “We’re waiting on the confirmation sample’s result. We should know next week. Soho Tribeca’s training has been taken over by Bryan so there’s no risk stewards will scratch him from the Fremantle Cup if the second sample is also positive.” Prentice said he consulted Racing and Wagering WA integrity manager Denis Borovica and chief harness racing steward Barbara Scott before transferring Soho Tribeca. “They approved the move and told me Soho Tribeca could start in the cups even if I was involved in an inquiry,” Prentice said. “I’m guarding owner Rob Watson’s interests by stepping down as Soho Tribeca’s trainer. “There’s no way I want Rob to have his horse scratched from the big races because I face swab issues. “I’m still driving Soho Tribeca in trackwork and keeping a close watch on him.”

Scott said yesterday the bay’s training change had been completed in a standard procedure.

“Bryan Cousins has the all-clear to be Soho Tribeca’s new trainer,” Scott said. “He can enter him in races.”

Watson has booked leading Victorian reinsman Greg Sugars to be on standby for the cups drives behind Soho Tribeca.

“I’m most disappointed for Kim. He’s had a top association with Soho Tribeca, winning the Golden Nugget here and a Vicbred final in Melbourne with him last season,” Watson said.

“The horse is at peak form and is due to tackle the Hunter Cup after Perth’s carnival.”

Meantime, RWWA stewards yesterday adjourned an inquiry into the Gary Elson-trained Arturus’ positive swab. Cobalt was detected in samples from Arturus at Gloucester Park last November. Elson’s application for an adjournment was granted.

Ernie Manning

Reprinted with permission of The West Australian