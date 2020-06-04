Kima has kick-started a new chapter

ONE of harness racing’s great success stories, Kima Frenning, has kick-started another exciting new chapter.

Frenning, the Swede who came to Australia on a working holiday and never went home, is fresh back from injuries sustained in nasty fall at Melton in mid-March.

And she’s also fresh into a new job with Victoria’s dominant stable, Emma Stewart and Clayton Tonkin.

“It’s so good to be back into it, it seemed like I was out for so, so long, but they told me my injuries actually healed really quickly for what they were,” Frenning said.

“I had severe concussion, which they described as a brain injury, and fives different broken bones in my right hand and wrist.

“I’m still having therapy on the hand now.”

Frenning returned to driving last Saturday night at Melton with second and third placings, but returned to Melton and winning form with a double for Stewart and Tonkin last Monday.

“The move to Emma and Clayton has been in the pipeline for a while,” Frenning said. “It’s actually to work at their new farm, the one next door, which is the pre-training and water-walker set-up.

“That really excites me, the chance to help nurse injured horses back to racing and pre-train them as well.

“But that property isn’t up and running yet, so I’m at the racing stables and it’s great to be back into it. I’ll move to the other farm when it opens.”

Frenning heads back to Melton’s main meeting Friday night with another three drives for Stewart and Tonkin.

“I’d say the best of them are Like A Wildfire and Struve,” she said. “Like A Wildfire was really unlucky last week and would’ve gone close to beating Major Times with more luck, while Struve has his quirks, but he’s a nice horse when puts it all together.”