Kima opts for birthday fundraiser

While Victorian reinswoman Kima Frenning is an amazing harness racing success story, she's also shown a heart of gold off the track.

Frenning turned 28 last Sunday and asked friends to celebrate by "making a difference".

"The idea of asking people to make a donation to a worthwhile cause rather than buying a gift just sort of come to mind the other day," she said.

"I thought well why not? Yes, come on, let's do it and the whole thing just took off from there."

Frenning said the recent death of a passionate supporter of the sport and HRV board member Danny Frawley, made an easy choice of the benefitting charity, a National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

"I chose this charity because it means a lot to me. I urged people to consider contributing as a way of celebrating with me," she said.

"I personally don't know of anyone who is struggling. But it's definitely out there and it's so important that we are all aware. It is probably closer to a lot of us than we realize."

Originally Frenning posted a target of $200, but when that total was reached very quickly, she doubled it.

"I was blown away as donations quickly saw the $400 mark reached within a day, so I then increased it to $1000.

"A big amount of the support has come from harness racing people, but others have jumped on board as well."

The fundraiser tally is now close to the $1000 target.

"I think more and more people are now recognizing there has to be information and all possible assistance available so that we can help prevent suicide," Frenning said.

And on a personal note, the former Swedish Monte rider has been chalking up some exciting milestones of her own.

Frenning arrived in Australia on a backpacking holiday five years ago and has gone from strength to strength, achieving 100 winners in a season as a driver for the first time last season, and already notching up a dozen victories in 2019-20.

She celebrated an early birthday with a double at Melton on Saturday night.

Former New Zealander Raptors Flight (Bettors Delight-Circus Flyer (Falcon Seelster) continued on his winning way, posting his seventh consecutive victory with an all-the-way win in the 40th birthday Michael Fitton Pace.

In the following event, the Hygain Pace, bay gelding Audi Hare (Mach Three-Genuine Art (Artsplace) upset the apple cart with a narrow win over his more fancied stablemate Higherthananeagle.

"Raptors Flight is all class and I really believe he could be anything. I'm so excited because in the past he's shown us that he really doesn't have to lead. Sitting off them he has a very good turn of foot, as well," Frenning said.

"When it comes down to it, 'Aiks' is a freak. He's so patient and lets them sort of tell him where they are at and how much work they can cop."

Recent Yarra Glen winner Tidal Surge (Mach Three-Aquarian's Sulis (Beach Towel) is sure to be a favorite in Kima's eyes in time to come. The pacer, raced by Dot and Edith Schmidt, provided Kima with her 200th career win.

*If you or someone you love is in crisis or needs support right now, help is available. Please call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636. Mensline Australia is a telephone and online counselling service for men with family and relationship concerns. Phone 1300 78 99 78

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura