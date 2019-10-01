Kincsem Park feature; Ugeto sale

September 28, 2019 - Saturday’s harness racing action at Kincsem Park featured the Idomero DIJ and the 13th annual Ugeto Yearling

Sale.

The sale saw 17 yearlings presented with 11 sold for an average of 2,231,000Huf (USD $7,273).

The three sale toppers were all consigned and raised by Kabala Menes Kft.:

Hip 9, Classic Boy (m, Zola Boko -Elegant Lady), 4,350,000HUf

Hip 17, Csipkedd Magad! (m, Maximus Lindy -Gyorgulj!), 3,600,000Huf

Hip 15, Compact Boy (m, Oreicchietti -Titan Lady), 2,500,000Huf

The racing program began with two years contesting the Ketevesek Versenye (400,000Huf purse, 1800 meters autostart) and 1.6/1 Bazsiville (2g Calypso Capar -Izaville- Endless Sands ) scored from post four for Andrea Fazekas and trainer Imre Fazekas. She is now unbeaten in two outings with this 1.19.9kr timed score. 2.3/1 Brom Lady (2f Maximus Lindy ) and 1.8/1 Blondina (2f Smok’n Lantern ) were next to the line. Bazsiville The Evi Amator Kupa (400,000Huf purse, 1900 meters autostart) drew a fine group of amateur drivers and victory went to 3.5/1 Unika Vik (6f Cantab Hall -Nashville OM- Uronometro ) clocked in 1.18.6kr and paired with Andrea Fazekas. Goran Zolnaji traines the winner that was outfitted with trotting hopples. 13.5/1 Szachajin with Zoltan Gyolai up and 1.6/1 favorite Uptown Boy M reined by Valentin Miskolcsik trailed the winner.

Unika Vik

The featured Idomero DIJ (600,000Huf purse, 2400 meters autostart) saw 5.1/1 Rocky HR (7m Roc de Montfort -Times- SJs Photo ) score in 18.7kr for trainer/driver Balazs Juhasz to improve his 2019 sale to two wins and nine placings.

6/1 odds Disney HR (6f Light Up de Vonnas -Times- SJs Photo ) was second with Andrea Fazekas up for trainer Juhasz.

Third was 3.6/1 Auron Ville (3g Calypso Capar -Izaville- Endless Sands ) handled by Gyorgy Horvath for trainer Imre Fazekas.

Rocky HR

Thomas H. Hicks