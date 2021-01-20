Kindergarten Classic schedule for 2021

East Rutherford, NJ - The Meadowlands has scheduled the legs of the popular harness racing Kindergarten Series for 2-year-old trotters and pacers where it is hoped they will best serve those nominating horses for 2021.
The Kindergarten was designed to assure a place to start on a big track against other 2-year-olds when needed as well as a place for the late blooming freshmen. The four preliminary leg purses remain at the guaranteed at $20,000 level.
The legs will be raced with all divisions scheduled for the same date, all at The Meadowlands and have been placed as follows;
Leg # 1 on Friday, July 23 which will serve as a prep for the Peter Haughton and Jim Doherty Memorials which have their elimination the following Friday as well as a start over the mile track for pacers who may be on the way to The Red Mile for KY Sires Stakes
Legs #2 & #3 fall on consecutive Fridays, September 17 & 24, just before The Meadowlands live harness goes dark for the Thoroughbred meet, which begins on October 1. This will provide races for those horsemen that have a 2-year-old whose sires stakes are completed and seeking races and others who may need a test to sort out their abilities before the fall Grand Circuit gets rolling.
Leg #4 will be on Saturday, November 6, on the heels of the Breeders Crown Finals and providing a race going into the Kindergarten Finals for those not competing in the Crown.
The Finals are on Saturday, November 13 with purses expected to be at or above the 2020 levels which were $252,000 for the filly trot, $207,000 for the colt trot, $204,000 for the colt pace and $151,000 for the filly pacers.
Nomination forms and other pertinent info may be found on the web.
2020 Kindergarten Classic Final