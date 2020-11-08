Kindergarten Classic Trot races run and won

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – Leading a tightening bunch after leader Jack Fire, Dee’s Red Delicious emerged victorious in the $207,570 Kindergarten Classic for two-year-old trotting colts and geldings on Saturday (Nov. 6) at the Meadowlands Racetrack.

Driver Corey Callahan floated Dee’s Red Delicious into fourth to a :28 first quarter as 3-5 favorite Lindsymusclemania broke into a gallop entering the backstretch. Straightening to the backside, Jack Fire circled to the top out of third and posted a :57.4 half while Callahan gave Dee’s Red Delicious his cue.

Into the far turn Dee’s Red Delicious loomed closer with Peter Haughton champ Zenith Stride in tow to three-quarters in 1:26.2. Jack Fire clung to command as the charge closed in, with Zenith Stride angling three wide, Royson’s Punch trying to squeak up the pylons and Bee Forever lodged between horses. But Dee’s Red Delicious kept the compact late threats to his back and slid to a three-quarter length victory over Jack Fire. Bee Forever finished third in the 1:54.3 mile while Zenith Stride took fourth.

“He’s really been kind of the perfect horse,” trainer Bruce Saunders said of Dee’s Red Delicious, whose poised to compete in the Valley Victory on Nov. 21. “When he got beat it wasn’t his fault, it was my fault and maybe Corey’s fault. Last week we were stunned that he was so flat—he had some respiratory issues that fortunately we were able to get cleared up.”

Owned by Joseph Martinelli Sr., Dee’s Red Delicious scored his sixth win from 12 starts, banking $460,861. The Credit Winner-Apple Plush gelding paid $15.40 to win.



Winners circle --Lisa Photo

While Insta Glam fast-stepped her way through the early portions of the mile, Anoka Hanover readied her attack, and the 4-5 choice successfully reeled in the tiring pacesetter for driver Todd McCarthy to win the $252,340 Kindergarten Classic for two-year-old trotting fillies.

McCarthy landed Anoka Hanover in fifth while Insta Glam ground to the lead by a :27.2 opening quarter. Insta Glam continued on an uncontested lead to a :55.4 half as Anoka Hanover edged wide off the pylons with Mazzarati on her back.

Anoka Hanover made gains first over into the final turn, but caught cover to three-quarters when Wet My Whistle angled off the cones from third. Insta Glam meanwhile expanded her lead by the three-quarters in 1:24.1 but grew leg weary into the stretch. McCarthy took aim with Anoka Hanover to the center of the track and slid to a one-and-a-quarter length victory with ease while stopping the clock in a lifetime-best 1:52.3. Insta Glam held second with Mazzarati finishing third and Hot As Hill fourth.

“She’s always been very clever, very easy going on herself, not nervous at all,” trainer Noel Daley said of Anoka Hanover, whose next start will come in the Goldsmith Maid on Nov. 21. “It’s easy to work with a trotting filly when they’ve got the brains. She’s not the prettiest going thing, but she just had the guts.”

A Donato Hanover-Aunt Mel filly owned by Daley along with L A Express Stable LLC and Caviart Farms, Anoka Hanover collected her ninth victory from 13 starts to push her bankroll to $379,461. She paid $3.60 to win.



Winners circle --Lisa Photo

Each division of the Kindergarten Classic was presented by sponsor Diamond Creek Farm.