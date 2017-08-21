King Of Swing strengthens Crown claims

King Of Swing gets the win at Bendigo

The two-year-old pacing males Breeders Crown Final shapes as one of the toughest nuts to crack from a harness racing punting viewpoint this coming Sunday at Tabcorp Park Melton.

Last night’s Semi-Final winners, Sicario and King Of Swing – both Kiwis – were awesome, and Poster Boy was enormous in defeat. Then there’s Colt Thirty One, who made up many lengths from the back for Grant Dixon – a renowned presenter of young talent when he treks to Victoria, Master Moonlite – another Kiwi, and his trainer Cran Dalgety doesn’t visit Melton without a live chance – and then the sleepers, probably spearheaded by Braeview Bondi, who promises to deliver a big blow on the big stage at some stage.

Sicario, which hails from the all-conquering Mark Purdon Allstars camp, was at his career best so far last night at Bendigo, comfortably handling his opposition and clocking the second-fastest mile rate of the night, only behind potential free-for-all star mare Amaretto.

“The last six to eight weeks he’s gone to another level,” said winning reinsman Luke McCarthy shortly after climbing out of the cart aboard Sicario.

“His trials and races have been very good and tonight he just felt fantastic. He ran super. Especially on a cold night – it’s gotten quite cold now, that time is fantastic.”

Earlier in the night King Of Swing went 1:55.1 to win his two-year-old boys’ division semi-final for trainer Ray Green and reinsman David Butcher.

And his run was enormous. Three-wide the last lap without cover, King Of Swing held off the two horses who followed him into the race.

“He’s improving with every run and I can’t fault the run (tonight),” Butcher said.

“Hopefully we can do the job on Sunday. I think he’ll improve off (tonight) … he seems to get better all the time.”

Of the beaten brigade last night boom youngster Poster Boy was brave to run second after being inconvenienced early then parking for the last lap. He lost no admirers.

The draw for Sunday’s Woodlands Stud sponsored final has made life tricky for Sicario (gate 10), while Poster Boy also lobbed the second row (gate nine).

Meanwhile, King Of Swing landed the pole draw, which shortened his odds dramatically. Colt Thirty One has gate six and Braeview Bondi barrier five.

$285,000 Woodlands Stud Breeders Crown Series 20 (2yo colts & geldings) Final (Group 1)

1 - King Of Swing NZ by Rocknroll Hanover from a Artsplace mare - David Butcher

2 - Kasbah Kid by Art Major from a Western Terror mare - Greg Sugars

3 - Forte Courage by Courage Under Fire from a Aces N Sevens mare - Glen Craven

4 - Tam Major by Art Major from a Camluck mare - Rodney Petroff

5 - Braeview Bondi by Somebeachsomewhere from a Badlands Hanover mare - Josh Duggan

6 - Colt Thirty One by Mach Three from a Perfect Art mare - Grant Dixon

7 - Beltane by Bettor's Delight from a Artsplace mare - John Caldow

........................................................Second Row.......................................................

8 - Joe Nien by Shadow Play from a Art Major mare - Greg Sugars

9 - Poster Boy by Somebeachsomewhere from a Artsplace mare - Chris Alford

10 - Sicario by Somebeachsomewhere from a Bettor's Delight mare - Luke McCarthy

11 - Mister Moonlite NZ by Art Major from a Christian Cullen mare - Anthony Butt

12 - Seeuinnashville by Mach Three from Fake Left mare - Nathan Jack

13 - Tin Roof Raider by Mach Three from a Life Sign mare - Michael Bellman Em 1

Cody Winnell (HRV Media/Communications Manager)